Guardians of the Galaxy game released on October 26th

Aids Montreal wants to give players the role of Starlord in the video game version of Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy. On October 26th, Star-Lord will be released as a single-player adventure that requires collaboration with Groot, Drax and other players.

Unlike the Marvels Avengers, who tried to make the franchise an online, lasting Diablo-style game, Guardians of the Galaxy is a solo adventure. But like the Avengers, Square Enix doesn’t use Marvel movie licenses. So don’t think this Star-Lord looks like Chris Pratt. And Vin Diesel does not play Groot’s voice.

Square Enix showed off many of the real games. This includes combat similar to what Crystal Dynamics provided in The Avengers. However, Eidos segments those action sequences at the moment of the story. These sections give players control over their Star Road conversation choices. The plan is to ensure that these decisions have long-term consequences. For example, a player can choose to sell a Groot or Rocket Raccoon to a monster collector. And this can make a big difference in the storyline.

