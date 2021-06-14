The Net Zero challenge requires both technical and political modifications





The Net Zero Australia study, published by the University of Melbourne, bridges one of the missing links in Australia’s emission reduction and energy policy. Despite the false dichotomy between technology and taxation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs not only the right technology, but the right politics to achieve net zero.

In a world where the terms productivity and innovation are used with almost religious respect, known social or economic challenges appear to be solved by either, but politics is important. It can be difficult to remember.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the National Press Club in January 2020 that our climate change agenda is practical, beyond goals and summits, and driven by technology rather than taxation. T.

In a question and answer session at an NPC in February this year, he said Australia’s approach to emissions was technology-driven, not tax-driven, not rising electricity prices, and not electricity tax.

Challenge: Netzero Australia’s Technology and Political Foundation

In the speech itself, he states: Our goal is to achieve net zero emissions as soon as possible, preferably by 2050.

The fact that he said it and repeated it many times between the two speeches is not logical. Those who supported pricing carbon, which has become permanently equated with taxes (thanks to Guillard and Abbott’s show), claimed to have all the technology needed for the transition. It is not.

The price of carbon helps make existing, more expensive technologies feasible by recognizing the (external) cost of carbon, but the intent is to create incentives for research and development of more technologies. Includes doing. The fact that conservatives within the coalition prefer direct government intervention over classical economics prescriptions explains why they should not be mistakenly called rights. The latter appellation of the government It should be reserved for those who avoid excessive intervention.

However, Morrison not only set the false dichotomy, but also has a clearly inadequate technology roadmap. In the summary of the 2017 Climate Change Policy Review, the coalition government said:

The Australian Government Council (COAG) has approved Recommendation 3.1 of the Independent Review of Future Security of the National Electricity Market (Finkel Review) to develop a long-term emission reduction strategy by 2020. Most G20 countries. Governments work with businesses, communities, state and territory governments to develop strategies.

In Section 3.6 of the report, “Long-term Climate Change Strategy,” the government promised:

By 2020, the Finkel Review recommends that the Australian Government develop an economy-wide emission reduction strategy for the 2050 to increase investor confidence. In line with the government’s response to the Finkel Review, the government plans to begin developing a long-term emission reduction strategy by 2020 in 2018.

The government’s technology investment roadmap and the first low-emission technology statement do not constitute such a strategy.

Thankfully, the academic world is filling that void. The University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Energy Institute has announced Net Zero Australia, a two-year project to analyze how Australia will achieve a Net Zero economy by 2050.

This project (tagged NZAu) is a partnership between the University of Melbourne and the University of Queensland, Nous Group, and Princeton University. Based on Princeton’s Net Zero America. Princeton modeling begins with the selection of reduction pathway scenarios.

Scenario analysis is very important. Scenario planning, developed by Shell in the early 1970s, has been recognized as an effective planning tool to address the fact that the future is uncertain.

How we use and produce energy in the 2050 can be affected by a huge number of variables. In particular, the extent to which Australia can be re-industrialized with access to abundant cheap energy and the development of robotics is important.

NZAu’s research uses scenarios to show the costs and benefits of each scenario. This can be a misuse of the scenario.

This suggests that the scenario chooses its own adventure tool, but long-term planning identifies an alternative future in which the outbreak is completely out of your control.

The article linked above is based on the shell scenario approach, as the 1972 scenario was due to oil supply turmoil and subsequent price increases during a time when recent history was growing uninterrupted. It points out that it has become famous. In October 1974, the Arab oil embargo after the Yom Kippur War made this scenario a reality.

Decision makers cannot choose between scenarios, but policy options that make one scenario more feasible than another (for example, making a large investment in RD & D to reduce technology costs). You can choose to make the most robust policy selection for all scenarios. scenario.

According to NZAu’s announcement, the study does not recommend a preferred route or criticize current policies. This is already partially wrong, as undertaking the investigation itself is a critique of the policy-making process that did not conduct the investigation itself.

Neither the Australian Energy Market Operator’s Integrated Systems Plan nor the Energy Security Commission’s Post 2025 Market Design Survey have developed and developed a path for achieving Net Zero’s future scenarios.

Second, this leads us to a core issue. To get the future of Net Zero, we need more than technology, we need policies. And policy implementation is the ultimate goal of politics. This is the subject of Mark Diesendorf’s post on John Menadues Pearls and Irritations.

His starting point is Alan Finkels Quarterly Essay Getting to Zero. Finkel was the government’s right-hand man on technology and energy, first recommending strategies in national security reviews and then chairing the Ministerial Reference Panel to develop technology strategies.

Disendorf’s first criticism is that the view of ethical / social justice on Australia’s obligations needs to be decarbonized more quickly, as well as linearly reduced to net zero by 2050. That is.

Whatever the trajectory, his opinion that the choice of trajectory is a political issue is correct. Expert advice on the meaning of alternative trajectories can and should be informed, but the final choice is political.

As I have recently discussed, Morrison sees political choices primarily through a strong nationalist lens.

But Disedorf uses his answer to the question of social justice, arguing that Australia needs to reduce its energy consumption in order to share its decarbonization share. It’s a very long stretch.

There are industries and opportunities for Australia to do more to increase energy consumption and reduce global emissions. There are two types of steel and lithium. Twiggy Forrest is famous for planning Green Steel.

In our submission to Technology Roadmap Energy Consumers Australia, we used an example of lithium purification as a case study. The technology roadmap for refining lithium in Australia using renewable energy resources, rather than going primarily to China to refine ore using fossil fuels, seems to be a double victory. But that is inconsistent with the thesis that energy consumption must be reduced.

There are few problems that cannot be solved if you have enough physical strength. Demineralized water is described as liquid energy, and the first development of a wind farm near Lake George allowed the Government of New South Wales to use carbon-free energy to produce water. Because.

Unfortunately, the Australian Government has a ridiculous project called the National Energy Productivity Program. It’s ridiculous because we define energy productivity as gross domestic product divided by domestic energy consumption and set a goal of improving this measurement by 40% between 2015 and 2030. It was.

You cannot choose between technology and taxation to achieve net zero emissions. Technology development is indispensable. But technology alone is not enough. Political decision-making remains necessary and needs to be informed by an appropriate analysis of opportunities.

NZAu helps the Australian Government close the information gaps it faces in policy making. The lack of government consignment of the survey reflects the poor quality of policy making.

Footnote: From 2015 to 2020, David Havyatt was a Senior Economist at Energy Consumers Australia and wrote the submissions mentioned in this article. The NZAu project is, among other things, sponsored by Tattarang and the Minderoo Foundation, whose philanthropic activities are supported by its business portfolio. Tattarang is one of Australia’s largest private investment groups and is owned by the Forrest family.

Do you know more Contact James Riley by email or signal.

