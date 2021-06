Fantasy ARPG Soulstice Announces for PC and Console

Publisher Modus Games and developer Reply Game Studios have announced Soulstice for PC and consoles.

A new fantasy ARPG Soulsticeis will be available in 2022 on Windows PCs (via Steam), Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

The trailer for the announcement is:

Here’s an overview of the game from the Steam page:

Next-generation action game – Introduced in 2022.Wish list now

When a powerful wildlife called Wraith invades from the other side of the veil and threatens to devour the creatures, it upsets the balance of the Holy Kingdom of Caidas. Wraith can corrupt victims, even ride on their bodies and turn them into unstoppable monsters that prey on the common people. Only Chimera, a hybrid warrior born from the fusion of two souls, can protect humanity.

Briar and Lute are sisters who have been reborn as chimeras. Through the transformation, Briar gained superhuman strength and resilience, and the lute, sacrificed to connect her sisters with her soul, became a mysterious ghost. In the voice of Stefanie Joosten (Metal Gear Solid 5), Briar and Lute are sent on a mission to regain the ruined city devastated by Wraith. ..

Explore a dark world full of hidden mysteries, master a variety of combat systems, and have two sisters in a youth fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and breathtaking boss battles. Inhabits dual forces.

Main functions

Fight Synergistically – Manage both characters at the same time. Briar masters melee attacks and combos, and lutes control the battlefield with abilities from another world. Combine their strengths to unleash a powerful makeover and realize your true potential as a chimera. Customize Weapons and Abilities – Weapons are unlocked and upgraded throughout the game and can be switched in the middle of a combo to do more damage to your enemies. Explore the City of Ilden – Discover puzzles and secrets in different parts of the devastated and desolate city. Tier in the Sky was held over Ilden. As the briar and lute approach, the surroundings become more dignified and twisted. Experience a miserable world – Dive into the dark story of sisterhood, enhanced by stylish and sophisticated art inspired by classic Japanese fantasy. Fight different enemy classes – Wraith, Corrupted, and Possession have invaded the world from behind the veil. Use the lute aura to weaken or expose them to adapt to the flow of battle that doesn’t feel the same. Reveal the Truth of Your Origin-Throughout the game, Briar and Lute discover the truth about themselves and their power, but must work together to remain true to their unbreakable bond. not.

