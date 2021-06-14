How to watch and enjoy Square Enix Presents





Today is expected to be the busiest range of the 2021 Electronic Entertainment Expo (aka E3), where Bethesda, Xbox, Warner Bros. and Square Enix all host their own presentations.

The Square Enix Presents live stream begins at 3:15 pm Eastern Standard Time, almost immediately after the Xbox and Bethesda showcases. It’s scheduled for about 40 minutes, during which time new content updates for Life is Strange: True Colors, Babylon’s Fall, and Marvel’s Avengers are promised.

Like yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward and Guerrilla Collective, Newsweek will revisit the presentation after it’s finished. However, if you want to watch it live, we also have a quick guide on how to do it.

How to watch Square Enix Presents

All presentations at this year’s E3 are virtually hosted so everyone can relax and watch at home.

The event organizer, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), has launched a dedicated portal for fans who want to experience the entire conference in one place. You can watch each presentation in succession using this service, which can be accessed from an internet browser or a dedicated mobile app. In addition, you can join our online booth, chat in forums, and customize your calendar to stay informed about the most important shows.

All major publishers of E3, not just the portal, livestream their individual presentations. Square Enix is ​​no exception in this regard, with publishers planning to host conferences on both YouTube and the Twitch channel.

What to expect from Square Enix Presents

Square Enix has already confirmed that Babylon’s Fall will win the slot during today’s conference. Developed in partnership with PlatinumGames (the team behind eccentric Bayonetta and even more eccentric Nier: Automata), little is known about this action RPG at this time and it hasn’t been published since 2019. It’s time to take a good look at the story, the world, and the gameplay.

Elsewhere, Square Enix has announced the latest release of its beloved indie franchise, Life is Strange. Titled True Colors, this is the fifth entry in the episode sci-fi series, revolved around young characters with mysterious psychic powers, as in previous games.

In this case, you play as Alex Chen, an sympathizer who miraculously experiences the emotions of others and uses these talents to resolve the murder of his brother. In addition to the details of the new game, Square Enix has also revealed that it will publish new information about Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Another clear frame for this year’s presentation is the Marvel’s Avengers frame. Here you can find more information about the imminent Black Panther: War for Wakanda extension and general updates on how live service titles will be supported in the coming months.

Finally, the show’s headliner is Eidos-Montréal, the developer behind the recent Tomb Raider reboot and Deus Ex: Human Revolution. According to Square Enix promotional materials, the team will host a world premiere of their latest product.

There is no official word about what this is, but rumors suggest that Aidos is working on a spin-off of the Guardians of the Galaxy. If this is true, how it is with the Avengers game mentioned above. It will be interesting to see if it will lead to or become a completely independent universe.

Check Newsweek for updates on Square Enix Presents and other E3 conferences over the next few days.

The image shows Black Panther, an extended version of “War for Wakanda” from “Marvel’s Avengers”.square Enix

