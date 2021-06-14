Google claims Chrome OS can compete with ransomware better than Windows and MacOS How safe is a Chromebook?





Google has boasted that the current Chrome OS has better security features than the latest Windows and macOS versions. This means that Chromebooks can effectively protect sensitive data from malicious files.

(Photo: Photo by Leon Neal / Getty Images) The illustration in this photo shows the thumb thumb thumb sign on a mobile phone and the Google logo on a computer monitor on August 9, 2017 in London, England. .. Founded in 1995 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google now manufactures hundreds of products used by billions of people around the world, from YouTube and Android to Smartbox and Google Search.

“Chromebooks are designed to protect against phishing and ransomware attacks, have a small on-device footprint, are read-only, and are always invisible operating systems, sandboxes, verified boots, safe browsing, and Titan. It has a -C security chip, “said a Google expert.

Google also explained that Chrome OS helps reduce system vulnerabilities in various organizations. If this is true, people who rely heavily on browsers to perform online tasks can definitely benefit from Chrome OS.

Google Chromebook adoption is progressing

According to the latest Forbes report, various schools, universities, businesses and organizations are now adopting Google’s popular laptop model.

On the other hand, many school officials claim to trust Chromebooks compared to other laptop brands, especially when it comes to system protection.

(Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images) Ava Dweck, a 9-year-old third-year student at Goolsby Elementary School, said she was at a friend’s house during the first week of distance learning in the Clark County School District as the coronavirus (COVID) spread. I am taking an online class at. -19) Las Vegas, Nevada, August 25, 2020. CCSD is the fifth largest school district in the United States with over 315,000 students.

In addition to confirming that Chrome OS can effectively protect information, Google has also released a new blog. This blog introduces new ways to prevent ransomware attacks.

These techniques have the potential to attract many companies, especially now that various hacking groups have been able to break into iConstituent, JBS and other megacorporations. Below are details of Google’s latest blog to provide more ideas.

Google ransomware protection

In Google’s latest blog, search engine giants have revealed five important ways to prevent ransomware violations. If your company doesn’t have enough budget to buy security tools or hire security professionals to improve your system, you can use the following five techniques:

Protection: Create safeguards to ensure the delivery of critical services and business processes to limit or contain the effects of potential cybersecurity incidents or attacks. Action: Activate an incident response program in your organization that helps reduce the impact of security (ransomware in this case) events. Identification: Gain a better understanding of cybersecurity risks that need to be managed across assets, systems, data, people, and capabilities. DETECT: Defines a continuous way to monitor your organization and identify potential cybersecurity events and incidents. Recovery: Build a cyber resilience program and backup strategy to prepare a way to recover a core system or asset affected by a security incident.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Google and future ransomware innovations.

