Innovative CX and Experimental Initiatives Drive Conversions | Sponsored Content | Tech-Talk Webinar | June 22





When it comes to providing a positive experience for online visitors, there is no one-size-fits-all to guarantee a good customer experience (CX). To truly understand the online experience, it’s important for businesses to know the route of their visitors. Automaker Nissan couldn’t agree anymore.

Nissan’s strategy to provide a great experience for digital customers has its roots in experimentation. Innovative thinking and real-world data-driven, Nissan relies on aggregated trends to identify the experiences that are causing friction, as well as tools to verify the success of predicted changes.

eMarketer will host Tech-Talk Webinar featuring Decibel by Medallias Cindy Lynes, Director of Product Marketing, and Nissan Dip Shah, Senior Manager of Global CX Optimization. They discuss how marketers can create better customer journeys and achieve the end result.

Live Date: June 22, 2021

Hours: 11:00 am (Eastern Standard Time)

Join us in this webinar and learn how to:

Optimize your forms to increase leads Simplify your visitor journey and increase your impact Start a virtual tour with a best-in-class experience Plus! Ask questions and interact with the eMarketer community of marketing peers

Presenter:

Cindy Linesis Decibel by Medallia Product Marketing Director. Cindy is a proven marketing leader with over 25 years of extensive and in-depth experience in product marketing, demand generation, analyst relationships, and communications. Cindy enjoys working with businesses of all sizes and maturities, bringing entrepreneurship, positive influence, and fun wherever you go. Her professional career includes Intuit, Dun & Bradstreet and Medallia.

Dip Shahis Senior Manager, Nissan Global CX Optimization. Dip is a large company in a variety of retail, travel, finance and automotive sectors with deep B2C marketing and sales expertise in digital marketing, customer experience and experimentation. He is passionate about his work and leverages data, innovation and creativity to deliver results to both customers and businesses.

Moderator:

Marissa Coslovis, vice president of business development at eMarketer, said: An experienced sales and account executive, she has a solid track record of selling at the enterprise level while educating and building value among the world’s largest and most renowned brands, agencies and ad tech companies.

