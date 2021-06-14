Borders plumbers get OGTC support to develop pipe repair technology





Turning from a Scottish plumber to an inventor and entrepreneur, he developed pipe repair solutions for industrial applications with the help of OGTC and some of the world’s largest energy sector companies.

Kibosh, patented for a range of clamps that can repair broken pipes, secures funding from Aberdeen-based technology centers and provides an innovative solution for the oil and gas industry to accelerate the transition to net zero in the North Sea. We support development and deployment.

This support, along with the support of existing investors, will fund pre-field testing and certification by BSI, a global product standards evaluation body, and certification of its industrial product range by Lloyd’s Register.

Ross Dickinson, a self-employed plumber based on the Scottish border, developed Kibosch’s pipe repair technology 14 years ago to quickly repair damage and leaks in domestic water pipes.

He graduated from school at the age of 16 without any qualifications and was diagnosed with dyslexia a few years later. However, he soon qualified for plumbing at Borders College and started his plumbing business in 2007.

After years of developing and patenting his unique solution, Kiboshs Clamp has gained an international customer base in the areas of professional plumbing, trade and DIY in the last few years.

In February, when houses were hit by ruptured pipes across the United States in a frozen state of Texas, Kibosch supplied thousands of clamps to assist in restoration work, via retailers Home Depot and Lowes Home Improvement. Including sales.

Kibosh has sold over 100,000 domestic clamps to date, with an average of 12 to 20 retail outlets, a growing trading customer base and 200 million market potential in the retail sector alone. Is estimated to be.

The technology to stop leaks and leaks quickly and affordably allows the pipe system to operate at full capacity and continue to function at production levels.

Avoiding loss of containment also avoids waste, contamination, and potentially costly cleaning operations. Reduces industrial carbon dioxide emissions at many levels.

These qualities have increased interest in Kibosch from the oil and gas, energy, and industrial sectors, and partners such as Total, Harbor Energy, CNOOC International, and Hydrotight have had time to downtime for permanent repairs. We are aware of the possibility of minimizing it. ..

To meet that demand, Dickinson created a series of industrial clamps. These are currently in the final stages of research and development, with field trials scheduled for the next 18 months in the North Sea.

The project is also supported by the University of Strathclyde Advanced Molding Research Center (AFRC), which is part of the National Institute of Manufacturing in Scotland.

Kibosh Chief Technology Officer Dickinson said:

We are confident that we can work with OGTC and the University of Strathclyde over the next year or so to develop a range of Kibosh products that will save huge amounts of time, money, and vital water and other valuable liquids for many companies. doing. Various fields over the years to come.

I am passionate about this and here in Scotland I am passionate about doing it with as many local partners as possible.

Dickinson came up with the idea of ​​Kibosch’s pipe repair technique when he was called when a pipe ruptured at Melrose’s house in the winter of 2007. By the time Dickinson was able to do so, the property had already suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Self-employed plumbers asked themselves why there were no products on the market that could quickly control leaks, minimize damage, and give them time to make permanent repairs.

He worked with Selkirk’s Cademuir Engineering to prototype in 2010. Two years later, Kibosh Emergency Plumbing Repair Clamps caught the attention of Rothenberger, a brand of plumbing tools and equipment, and Dickinson immediately signed a contract to manufacture and distribute his clamps. It is sold internationally under both brands.

In 2015, Dickinson secured funding to begin the first phase of industrial solution development at the Oil & Gas Innovation Center (OGIC) and Heriot-Watt University. Three years later, he worked with OGIC and AFRC to secure additional funding for the second phase of the development of Kibosh clamps for pipes up to 6 inches in diameter.

In September 2019, Dickinson secured private equity financing from Edinburgh-based investment syndicate Par Equity and, along with the Scottish Investment Bank, focused full-time on Kibosh to support business growth. Appointed a team of people. Gibson, non-executive investment director Audrey Orhorn, and former Procter & Gamble executive Andy Peterson, who joined as CEO in July 2020.

Kibosch CEO Andy Peterson (left) and founder Ross Dickinson (Image: Ian Jacobs)

Peterson said: Kibosh is already a true Scotland success story, but I believe it’s just the beginning and has immeasurable potential.

Ross has had to make many sacrifices and overcome many obstacles to this day, but his success so far is a testament to his creativity, determination and patience.

Paul Atkinson, founding partner of Par Equity, said: The most exciting business in our portfolio.

OGTC Project Leader Craig Nicole added:

