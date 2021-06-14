E3: The oldest soul gives you a job to pick up a sword to kill the old gods





At GamesRadar +’s E3 showcase, Future Games Show, indie publisher United Label unveiled new details about the upcoming soul-like boss rush game: Eldest Souls.

Developed by Fallen Flag Studios, Eldest Souls is a challenging 2D title focused on hard-hit, fast-paced combat. In the story, Eldest Souls tells the story of the ancient gods that bring devastation to humanity. Old gods that must be killed by the hand with your weapon. More details can be found on the Eldest Souls website.

The old gods have been imprisoned for a long time. Mankind prospered. The great kingdom arose from the now abandoned temple of worship. But no longer … As a final revenge, the ancient gods have unleashed great devastation on the world. Agricultural land has become desert and rivers have turned into dust.

The Great Crusaders sent to kill the imprisoned gods only once have almost disappeared and the human kingdom has been confused. One Crusader approaches Citadel, the prison of the ancient gods. His purpose is simple. Is to kill everything.

As a boss rush game, Eldest Souls will stop minion battles. Instead, fight only the old gods and claim strong rewards for victory. Rewards are offered in the form of new powers and abilities that can be combined with many character builds. However, the depth of customization of Eldest Souls is still unknown. In between battles with gods, explore the mysterious citadel and uncover the truth behind the ancient gods and their imprisonment.

Eldest Souls’ fully animated trailer details the epic story of the game, from the simple beginnings of humanity to the enslavement by Old Gods to the final uprising.

Recommended by the editor

According to the Eldest Soul Steam page, you don’t need a high-end gaming PC to explore the dark corners of Eldest Souls. Your PC requires at least a 3.2GHz quad-core processor, a Nvidia GeForce 960 GPU with 4GB of VRAM (or equivalent), 8GB of RAM, and 2GB of storage space.

If you have a weapon and are trying to kill God, you don’t have to wait that long. Eldest Souls will be digitally distributed on PCs, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on July 27th. For the latest video game news, see PCMag’s E3 page.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos