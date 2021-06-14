Apple and Google provide information on personal data collection by app





Google and Apple have announced that app suppliers must show the personal information that each app holds in the app store and the personal information that the company can share with others. This follows a request submitted by consumer protection authorities from 27 member states of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN), of which the Israeli Consumer Protection and Fair Trading Agency is a member. By providing consumers with clear and comprehensive information, they can compare and choose apps based on how they use their personal data.

Organizations and affiliates have come to the conclusion that the data provided to consumers regarding privacy policies is not sufficient. Apple and Google’s app stores give app suppliers room to share their personal data without giving consumers clear information about how their personal data is being used. According to organizational findings, consumers need to scroll down multiple screens and click links to policies on the app developer’s site to access data on this topic. As a result, 27 authorities worked together to demand that tech giants change the structure of their app stores. This will enable app suppliers to provide consumers with important information about their use of data in a clear and comprehensive way on the store’s app main screen. ..

Given the importance of this topic, the Global Privacy Enforcement Network has supported this request to increase the transparency of customers using the app and to provide them with more information about the collection and use of data by the enterprise. Support was also expressed in a letter from the authorities to the company. The Israeli Privacy Authority is a member of this organization.

According to the letter, research shows that consumers choose apps based on how they use the data, provided they have received the right data in advance. Transparency is a prerequisite for this choice. With clear information about the privacy policy of all apps at the right time, consumers can openly make informed decisions about apps.

The party line conferencing is a central issue for consumer protection, that is, early on before deciding to buy / download an app, to give consumers the essential details of the transaction, in this case information about collection and use. Focused on notifying. Of personal data. The basic requirement for consumer protection is to be aware of the impact of your choice before consumers choose to download and use the app.

Michael Atlan, Head of Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, said, “We and 26 other responses to the Internet giant displaying more information about the collection and use of consumer personal data. We are pleased to accept the joint request by the authorities, which prevents consumers from misleading about the potential of various apps to collect and transfer their personal data to other entities. The purpose is. Authorities are also working on the international stage to protect consumers. ”

Dr. Schromitt Wagman, Deputy Director of the Privacy Protection Authority, said, “This important and successful initiative by consumer protection authorities around the world, with the support of privacy authorities, including the Israeli authorities, is the Internet in these areas. It shows the fact that the giants can cause users to enhance their privacy, and today’s reality requires us to address the challenges of the digital economy. ”

