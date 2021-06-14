Minutes of Island Review-mxdwn Games





Michael Cabrer June 13, 2021-5:15 pm

The modern gaming era has evolved in many ways, thanks to the expansion of the media as a whole. Hijacking cars, blowing aliens, and embarking on wild high fantasy adventures are always fun, but there are also experiences that deviate from what is usually considered a fun adventure. The Minute of Islands, which I consider to be one of them, is a step forward in storytelling video games. Not necessarily a crazy high-stress action-adventure, but just as important an adventure and story. Despite all the post-apocalyptic and fantasy elements being displayed, the Minutes of Islands come across an incredibly humane story. The experience is unrealistic, but there is something to be gained from it.

The main character of the Minutes of Islands, Moe, is a mechanical girl who lives underground. These ancient machines were left behind by a group of giants and are now keeping the world safe from fungal spores that pollute the air. One day, when the machine shuts down, Moe has to leave to repair everything. Otherwise, the spores will come back and destroy most of the remaining life. Saving the world using abandoned alien technology has been seen before, but this is a journey and Mo himself, as the Minutes of Islands are completely focused on the puzzle platform. And about what she feels more about her environment than anything else. This feeling makes the game feel like exploring a story book. Compared to other games Ive recently played, the use of silent characters and narrators in the Minutes of Islands has had an impact and returns to the storybook feel. This also applies to gameplay, the platforming feels meticulous and the puzzles aren’t too complicated. This isn’t Moss’ first rodeo, and players see it as an outsider, but once you’ve completed the first few puzzles, it’s pretty intuitive. It also feels like it was a way to use puzzles as a way of storytelling. Mo is confident in his only human skills to solve everything. Aside from Moss’ own inner dialogue, many of these details speak of her independence and outlook for the current situation.

Everything about the Minute of Islands is hand-painted, which is a very solid stylistic choice. I usually love hand-painted styles, but even in post-apocalyptic situations, there are lots of colors everywhere. Of course, there are themes, especially when navigating through underground segments and spores, but all areas are clearly distinguished and the differences are noticeable. The environment is incredibly tellative, and it’s easy to understand what happened in the background alone, without conversation. Gas masks and dead animals are scattered along the coast, and almost all buildings are abandoned. Moe is alone except for a few people, and these connections are the last things she can value. The state of the whole world. There are some mostly Nier-like situations here. For example, it’s like the wife of a lighthouse owner sailing safely and instead putting a dummy in a protective suit on the bed. These small details are easy to miss, but they add a lot to the character and its motives, just like the character’s existence. At first glance, the game is reminiscent of modern comics, but from the beginning it depicts grotesque death and corruption. If you find yourself engrossed, you can expect more exhibitions of surrealism and light horror, and despite less happening, there is some tension in the journey.

Overall, I really enjoy games like this. The Minute of Islands, which pushes the boundaries of the experience, tells a very meaningful story that some people can relate to, regardless of the setting. It explores the importance of connecting with others and is truly compelling in that respect. Try to make her the most important protagonist. Mo is flawed. It’s not embarrassing, but accepting it and recognizing your mistakes is the first step. Getting there is a journey in itself, and the Minutes of Islands do a great job of displaying not only the work-life balance of an individual, but also the struggles associated with prioritizing meaningful connections.

Score: 9 out of 10

Review on Windows PC (Steam)

