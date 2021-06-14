Happy Game Trailer teases a disturbing and twisted world





news

Published June 13, 2021 Keenan McCall

Amanita Design’s indie title Happy Game has received a disturbing new trailer that makes fun of the disturbing settings that players explore.

Streamed during the Future Games Show E3 2021 live stream on June 13, this trailer presents a lot of anxiety and horrifying environments. Some are emotionally disastrous, while others are filled with enough gore to keep the viewer completely uncomfortable.

One environment is full of people with smiley face masks on their heads. Others have the image of being stabbed by a cute animal or a sharp object that spills blood, and yet another is the abomination of another world that seduces passers-by with a cute and comfortable object.

Meanwhile, just a black and white character is wandering around so as not to notice the terrifying sight of the surroundings. They usually continue exploring with a smile, even after being beaten, shattered, and dragged into horrific horror over and over again. It is unclear how they got there and why they are exposed to such a horrific experience.

This is a unique display of what the game has to offer in every indicator, and fans of twisted indie titles will probably find something to look forward to in that image. The full teaser trailer is below.

Happy Game is currently scheduled to be released this fall on Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on games, visit the official Amanita Design website or check out the official list of games on Steam. There should also be some related articles below that cover the latest Happy Game news or other news related to gloomy and bloody indie music.

Stay tuned for Twinfinite for more information on all the latest news from E3. We cover all announcements and trailers and make it clear that they will take place throughout the week.

