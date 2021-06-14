



The party leader says the state is trying to develop talents and mechanisms to make progress in science and technology.

Editor’s Note: This year, the Chinese Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary. China Daily, under the leadership of the party, publishes a series of articles about the tremendous changes that have taken place in provinces, autonomous regions and local governments. It also includes stories of people and places that have left an indelible mark on the path to party glory.

China’s geographic center, Sha Sha Sha West, is renewed by implementing technical manager practices to promote better connectivity in the states and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. It will gain technical momentum, said a senior Chinese Communist Party official in the ministry.

Sha Sha Sha West Provincial Party Committee Secretary Liu Guozhong said Sha Sha West is an important gateway to the world in northwestern China to promote traditional industrial upgrades and promote advanced innovation. He said he is working to promote collaborative efforts.

Focusing on the demands of key national strategies and the development needs of Sha Sha Sha forests, the ministry will strengthen its ability to leverage key core technologies and boost its outcomes, he told China Central Television.

“Recently, we have at least one research-era technology manager with a good understanding of technology and the enterprise involved in all aspects of scientific research, accelerating the industrialization of certain scientific research outcomes in the early stages of development. We have launched a mechanism to ensure that we do, “said Ryu.

Liu emphasized that Sha Sha Sha West Province incorporates innovation in every area and stage of industrial development. The state will carefully monitor the development of human resources and mechanisms, gather inputs to make greater progress in scientific and technological innovation, and establish a platform.

He said Sha Sha Sha West Province has more than 100 junior colleges and universities, more than 1,500 scientific institutions and 26 national major research institutes.

Millions of highly skilled professionals have gathered in the state, as well as 66 scholars from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

As an important link to the Belt and Road countries, Sha Sha Sha West is rushing to build the China-Europe Railway Express Assembly Center in the provincial capital Xi’an, injecting new momentum into building a “double circulation” development pattern. I will. While the domestic business cycle plays a leading role, the international business cycle still plays a complementary role, Liu said.

Despite the pandemic last year, Chang’an (Xi’an) China-Europe freight train service operated a record 3,720 times, up 1.7% year-on-year.

“Chang’an China and Europe freight train quality indicators are ranked top in the country, channels and platforms to better utilize the regional advantages of Sha Sha West Province and integrate well into the international economic cycle. We encourage you to build, “says Liu.

Since its launch in November 2013, Chang’an Service has opened 15 freight routes from Xi’an to major cities in Asia and Europe.

“We will promote the development of the Xi’an Belt and Road Initiative for comprehensive reform and the construction of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Agricultural Technology Exchange Training Demonstration Base. We will also hold a series of exhibitions to hold the BRI. Expanding the international market jointly with China. Other states and cities, “he said.

The third phase of expansion of Xi’an Xyang International Airport is also underway. When completed, the airport will become the main transport hub for Belt and Road participating countries, capable of handling the travel of 83 million passengers annually.

The state has invested about 48 billion yuan ($ 7.5 billion) in expansion projects and three new runways are planned.

Meanwhile, at the start of the 14th Five-Year Planning Period (2021-25) this year, Mr. Liu said that collaborative efforts will be made to increase household income to improve the quality of life of the people of the province. Stated.

“First and foremost, we need to focus on economic development,” he said. In particular, increasing household income should be a top priority, and the income of urban and rural residents should be raised through multiple channels to enrich people’s lives. “

Sha Sha Sha West Province will implement various support measures to achieve income growth at the grassroots level.

By fostering market entities such as high-tech and small businesses, Sha Sha Sha residents of the West can enjoy relatively satisfying employment at the front door. This is the main way to increase income and help people create a happy, harmonious and fulfilling life, Liu said.

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, Mr. Liu said Sha Sha Sha West Province opened a local market to the country and expanded the distribution channels of goods and services.

Last year, Sha Sha Sha’s technology contract transactions exceeded 150 billion yuan, Liu said.

“Scientific innovation is now on a new business card in Sha Sha Sha West,” he said. “What we are struggling with is perfecting a system for assessing scientific and technological achievements and opening up new channels that can help creative talents become innovative entrepreneurs. “

Sha Sha Sha Several breakthroughs have been achieved in West Province. Xi’an has developed 134 member companies using technology manager systems in 244 science and technology achievement projects, accelerating the industry from intermediate to advanced, Liu said.

Over the past two years, the number of high-tech companies in Sha Sha Sha forest has increased by 40% each year, and the number of listed companies in the province is ranked first in western China.

“Since then, Sha Sha Sha has laid a good foundation, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, aviation technology, and biological breeding,” Ryu said. “And some have proved its international influence.”

Last year, Sha Sha Sha West GDP exceeded 2.6 trillion yuan and per capita GDP exceeded $ 10,000. In high-tech and strategic emerging industries, average GDP growth exceeded 16.5% and 11.1%, respectively.

Substantial Sha West Province has taken several steps to ensure scientific innovation to make substantial developments and transform the results into real products.

In the provincial science and education sector, an area of ​​approximately 28 square kilometers of Xi’an Jiaotong University’s Innovation Harbor and Northwestern Institute of Technology Soaring Town began construction in 2017 on land adjacent to Xi’an and adjacent Xy Yang.

The province is also continuously introducing cutting-edge technology and the best talent in the high-tech zone near downtown Xi’an to further revitalize the economy and strengthen cooperation with domestic and international regions and cities. It offers favorable policies, a convenient patent application process, and a suite of innovation labs.

As a next step, Liu said Sha Sha Sha West will further transform and upgrade traditional industries, address their weaknesses to strengthen high-tech industries and achieve higher levels of science and technology independence.

[email protected]

China Daily

an Sha the Aerial photograph of Xi’an, the capital of Xi’an. Behind it is the Tang Paradia Theme Park, which imitates the royal gardens of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was the capital of Xi’an and was called Chang’an at that time.China Daily

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos