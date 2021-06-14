PC Games Show: Three games you can’t miss from the E3 stream





The E3 2021 PC Game Show was full of games for viewers to enjoy. There were titles for everyone, including hardcore RPGs, management sims on both Earth and space, and a ton of shooters for players to run out of keyboards and mice.

The show, announced by PC Gamer, had a lot of great games, but it’s too much to list them all in one place. Instead, here are some highlights of the 2021 PC game show.

They always run

They always get rid of that premise by that name. In it, you play as a bounty hunter, but with a sci-fi twist. It starring a mutant with extra arms. Others may get in the way, but for the main character Aidan, it’s a gift of being able to carry another blaster. The game is also set in space, so players chase alien criminals instead of boring humans.

The game trailer aired at the PC Gaming Show showed the mutant’s speed and agility, sword skills, and three guns in action. The release date for “They Always Run” has not yet been set, but it will be released later this year.

Vampire: Masquerade – Swan Song

It’s not Bloodlines 2, but Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is perfect for anyone looking for a story-focused approach to the world of Masquerade. In Swansong’s latest trailer, of the three playable vampires. One of them, Malkavian, has been highlighted. If you are familiar with the different types of vampires in the masquerade world, this person’s curse is that she is likely to be clinically crazy and can explain her daughter’s hallucinations.

There was no bloody action (other franchise games) in today’s trailer, but it’s a bit more concrete about the game’s story until it’s released later this year.

Ixion

Ixion is one of many space-based games presented at today’s PC game show. It’s also a managed game, and we’re grouping it together with another big title group announced today. However, the premier trailer was so prominent that it had to be mentioned. InIxion, the Earth is dying, and a company named Dolos takes on the task of sending humans out of the planet. To that end, the company has built a huge space station with an engine ready to blow up humanity far from Earth. After a ardent, long speech from the company’s CEO, the ship takes off, collides with the moon, and in the process removes a mass of celestial bodies.

In the game itself, players have to make difficult choices to operate the space station, such as exploration and population management. It may sound hungry, but you’ll find out more about Ixion when it launches sometime next year.

