Unbxd announces availability on Google Cloud Marketplace





San Mateo, Calif., June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Commerce Search and Product Discovery solutions, today announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud-hosted retailers and brands are now able to deliver a rich digital commerce experience to shoppers while leveraging deeper product integration, a unified billing approach, and faster time to market. ..

To transform the digital experience, retailers are introducing new technology capabilities into highly scalable and reliable infrastructure. They seek to create shopper interactions with online stores in a contextual, relevant, and personalized way.

With Unbxd now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, e-commerce stores, SIs, and partner ecosystems can easily find best-in-class search and product detection solutions. Unbxd’s 100% API-based approach allows you to seamlessly integrate your e-commerce website with Unbxd’s commerce search service.

Pavan Sondur, CEO and co-founder of Unbxd, said: It makes it easier for retailers to choose Unbxd to create a unique and personalized shopping journey for shoppers. Pavan adds:

Unbxd and Google Cloud will work together in a market-based effort to make it easy for customers to run and scale Unbxd’s suite of services (site search, browsing, recommendations).

“Providing a great online retail experience is more important than ever,” said Nirav Sheth, director of partnerships at Google Cloud. Unbxd is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it much easier for businesses to deploy and manage their solutions as services on Google Cloud, ultimately with great search and product discovery capabilities. We can now provide it to consumers quickly.

About Unbxd

Unbxd is an AI-driven e-commerce search platform that understands shoppers’ intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy throughout their purchasing journey. Unbxd supports searching over 1300 e-commerce sites in more than 40 countries. Unbxd’s product discovery solutions are custom built for deployment in industries such as fashion, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, auto parts, home decoration, B2B, and mass retailers. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000849/unbxdlogo_black_Logo.jpg

Source Unbxd Inc.

