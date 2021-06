6 coolest games in the PC game show at E3 2021

The second day of E3 2021 was busy with a joint Xbox and Bethesdas conference followed by a Square Enix showcase, but the PC Gaming Show announced more games. If you don’t have time to catch up with the entire 90 minutes, here are some highlights of intriguing and upcoming games you’ll want to add to your wishlist on Steam.

Lomen

Basically Splatoon, but with food, Rawmen is a third-person arena shooter where you use food instead of guns to fight 2 to 8 players. Throw soup at your enemies, dive into gravy and roll your way home to become human meatballs, or jump into the air with a donut bomb.

They always run

In this Space Western 2D action game, three-armed mutants hunt dangerous bounties throughout the galaxy. From visuals, animations and music, hack and slash each level, style drips and lots of super-violence.

Farr: Changing tides

Far: Lone Sails was a minimal, lonely, but powerful, meditative experience that planned a journey across the post-apocalyptic environment with just a unique chunk of yourself and a car junk. So the sequel Far: Changing Tides is a nice surprise. It looks even more beautiful. This time, while maneuvering the ship in a flooded world, I am trying to collect parts of the ship and move the machine forward while traveling.

Next Space Rebel Army

Next Space Rebels is a story-telling space rocket construction simulation that attempts to build a real launchable rocket engine, much like a DIY amateur Kerbal Space Program. The fictional hacker group Next Space Rebels is urging the global community to assemble and launch their own rockets to democratize the universe, so this simulation is tied to a story told through the FMV cutscene. is.

Soul sty

The name may imply a shameless soul clone, but Italian developer Reply Game Studios is also inspired by Japanese character action games like Devil May Cry and early 80’s anime. Is getting Another impact could be the PlatinumGames Astral Chain, which controls two characters at the same time. Two sisters called Briar and Lute, who have superhuman powers, and the other is a ghost with mysterious powers.

Remnis Gate

In this turn-based time-loop first-person shooter, you control each team member and play a round of just 25 seconds. It was first announced last year, but the latest trailer confirmed that Lemnis Gate will be available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One on August 3rd, as well as on the PC. The release is coming soon. The open beta will also be released in July, giving players an idea of ​​how this time-consuming gameplay works.

