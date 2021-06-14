All new Xbox games identified in the E3 2021 game pass





At the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcases, Microsoft announced the next wave of games to appear on the Xbox Game Pass. Overall, 27 of the 30 games displayed throughout the stream will start on the first day of the game pass. Some of the announced games will not be available until 2022, but Yakuza: Like A Dragon is now available to Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PCs.

Introducing 2022 will include A Plague Tale: Requiem, a sequel to the 2019 rat-attacked stealth game. Smuggled goods from Avalanche Studio. And Redfall, the exclusive new Xbox console from Deathloop developer Arkane.

However, prior to this, a number of titles will appear in the Game Pass for the rest of 2021. You can see the complete list below.

Start the game on the first day of the Game Pass on June 13, 2021

Like a dragon like a dragon

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is the latest in the long-running Yakuza series. Unlike the previous action game, “Ryu ga Gotoku 7” is a turn-based RPG. Being included in the Game Pass recently means that all major Yakuza games are now available on the Game Pass, so there’s no excuse not to play this amazing series.

June 15

Among us

The immensely popular Usm is finally here on the Xbox platform. With the release, the game will increase the size of the lobby room, allowing up to 15 players to participate at one time. This should be a valuable feature given that the game is likely to win more players by being included in the game pass.

June 22

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a spiritual sequel to the popular Baldur’s Gate RPG series. Technically, I knew it would appear on the Game Pass for quite some time, but it would be nice to have a reminder.

July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X | S)

After the PC monopoly period, Microsoft Flight Simulator will appear on the Xbox Series X | S and also on the Game Pass. In parallel with the announcement, there was a confirmation of the free Top Gun: Maverick Tie-in expansion. Besides that, at the end of July, you can explore the sky to your heart’s content with a wide variety of aircraft.

July 29

Ascent

Ascent has been teased for quite some time, but first made its debut at last year’s Xbox Series X | S presentation. This cyberpunk-themed isometric multiplayer action RPG will finally be available at the end of July and will be available on the Game Pass.

August 13

Hades

Hades, which has been available only on Switch and PC since September last year, will finally be released on other major platforms, including the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The acclaimed roguelike has been in the spotlight for some time. That’s why it’s a nice surprise to appear on the Game Pass.

August 19

12 minutes

We’ve been looking at 12 Minutes for a while, but it still looks incredibly promising. This top-down thriller puzzle game loops through time to find out why you break into the hero’s house and kill him and his wife. The game features famous voice actors Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe.

August 25

Psycho Notes 2

Psychonauts 2 has been postponed several times, but finally the release date was set in August. The long-awaited platformer by developer Double Fine continues from where the cult-popular predecessor was interrupted, returning you to the young psychic Raz shoes. Alongside the release date, we were also able to see new trailers for the next game.

September 17

Aragami 2

Aragami 2 is like the spiritual successor to the Tenchu ​​series, a longtime ninja-themed stealth action franchise. You blend into the shadows again and re-manipulate the magical assassin who can manipulate enemies in different ways from a distance. Originally a single player experience, future games will allow you to play with friends and send samurai as a team. During the Guerrilla Collective E3 2021 showcase, an extensive new look of the game was offered.

September 23

Sable

Sable is the next adventure game with visually distinctive animations and art styles. It was confirmed to be released in September during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest stream, but has long been known as the Xbox monopoly. If you haven’t checked the look of this game yet, check out this trailer as soon as possible.

October 12

Back 4 Blood

If you’re a big fan of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is the game for you. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios (formerly Valve South), this game is a collaborative multiplayer game that closely follows the fast-paced zombie-killing action of the Left 4 Dead series. When it was first announced, the game was a huge hit, but it’s a whole different thing to know that it’s also coming to the Game Pass.

October 28

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empire IV is the latest version of the long-term RTS franchise. At a press conference on Xbox and Bethesda, a new trailer confirmed two new factions available to players at launch, France and the Abbasid Caliphate. A new campaign, the Hundred Years War, will also be announced, starring the British and French leader Jeanne d’Arc in the famous conflict.

November 9th

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is a bit surprising as you usually get the mainline Forza game before the new Horizon. But times have changed and a new Forza Horizon set in Mexico has arrived. Future sequels are becoming the most diverse setting to date, as the Mexican landscape spans deserts, jungles, archaeological sites, beaches, canyons and even snow-capped volcanoes.

Fall 2021

Anacrusis

The Anacrusis is a sci-fi co-op first-person shooter from developer Stray Bombay Company, led by Left 4 Dead and Portal 2 writer Chet Faliszek. The debut trailer was witty, reminiscent of the eccentric dynamics of the Left 4 Dead crew.

Despise

Scorn is a first-person horror game whose art style closely resembles that of the famous Swiss artist HR Giger (alien). That said, if you think it’s a great time, you’ll be happy to hear that Scorn is coming to the Game Pass sometime this fall.

December

shredder

If you’re a big fan of snowboarding games, you’ll be happy to know that shredders are your next chance to shred the knots. Presented at a joint showcase conference between Microsoft and Bethesda, the game includes plenty of ramps for jumping and slopes for real professional snowboarders to play. Developer Foam Punch cites the classic Xbox snowboard series Amped as a major influence on shredders.

2021 undecided

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor 2 throws you back into an unpleasant stealth horror experience. Here you have to avoid mysterious creatures sneaking up on your steps. Like its predecessor, the chase you’re facing is an advanced self-learning AI that tracks and adapts to every movement you’re facing, making it a scary cat and mouse game.

Gunk

The Gunk is the latest game from the Image & Form developer, best known for his work in the Steamworld series. The next game is an action platformer set in a mysterious and forgotten planet swallowed by its eponymous gunk. You play as an adventurer with a large robot arm that can suck black goo from all over the world and reconstruct the surrounding landscape.

2021 Holiday

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite could be the biggest game on the Xbox Series X | S, so Microsoft’s introduction to the Game Pass from the beginning is a bit of a bold move. This latest entry in the iconic first-person shooter series was highlighted at a recent Xbox and Bethesda press conference, revealing many new details about its story and multiplayer.

If you want to know more about Game Pass, check out the best games available on your Xbox Game Pass right now.

