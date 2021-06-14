Google’s Black Founders Fund Helps UK Low-Tech Startups





The contract drafting and review business, founded by a former Freshfields employee, is one of 30 companies funded by the European Black Founders Fund, founded by Google for Startups.

Co-founder Nnamdi Emelifeonwu said the unprecedented environment created by the pandemic further increased the demand for Defines software.

Over the past year, our business has doubled in size and our bottom line has grown exponentially.

According to Emelifeonwu, he worked alone at Define just two years ago.

By June 2020, he had hired seven staff and currently employs a total of 15 technicians (60%) and lawyers (40%).

Define is based in Allen & Overys’ office in London’s law firm Fuse Innovation Space and has technicians from around the world in Sweden, New York, Lithuania and Belarus.

Google certification offers up to $ 100,000 in cash and up to $ 220,000 in advertising and cloud credits. The lawyer said he would use the money to increase the size of the team to 20 by the end of the year.

Lawyers working at Define include former commercial lawyers, and the technicians are rock star engineers at major universities around the world, says Emelifeonwu.

He admitted that he was a little nervous when the pandemic broke out, but after a month of readjustment, he was back in business as usual.

The first fiscal year is defined as consistent with the pandemic, with better-than-expected performance and revenues reaching six digits.

Emelifeonwu came up with this idea while working as a solicitor in the banking department of Freshfields.

He was convinced he didn’t want to work in law in the long run, but how his visually impaired colleague and friend Feargus MacDaeid used his computer to write and review contracts. I was fascinated.

He and Define co-founder MacDaeid have come up with the perfect solution without having to move back and forth, lose context, or store information in the brain.

Participation in the A & Os Fuse program was a great help, Emelifeonwu said, and the company was able to conduct its first pilot and reach out to lawyers and clients.

He said Defy has raised more than $ 1.5 million in funding from venture capital and retail investors and is planning another round of financing.

When he started his career as a lawyer in 2013, Emelifeonwu added that legal technology didn’t really exist and that it’s only been in full swing in the last few years.

When something new begins, people talk about hype, but the experience of the last 18-24 months shows that legal technology is taking hold.

According to another development method database, Libryo has completed its latest funding round for $ 1.35 million.

Founded in 2016, Libryo aims to build a global legal database, ensuring that users have seamless access to legal content and professional services.

The funding round was led by Future Energy Ventures and supported by a variety of existing and new investors, including the UK Government’s Future Fund and Nextlaw Ventures, which is part of global law giant Dentons.

