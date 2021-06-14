PSA: Apple Store no longer requires face masks for vaccinated people to browse or shop





The Apple Store no longer requires you to wear a face mask when browsing or visiting the actual location for those who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19. This means that vaccinated people have the right to take a break from the mask in the Apple Store, but may inevitably need it when going out or returning to other restricted locations. To do.

Apple no longer needs face masks in stores

(Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images) Berlin, Germany-May 11: A young woman in a surgical mask says she’s okay to be photographed and is waiting to enter the Apple store in Berlin. Coronavirus crisis in Berlin, Germany, on May 11, 2020. Business is resuming across Germany as state authorities ease lockdown measures.

More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic banned people from going out, not to mention health protocols that require the use of face masks in public places. Apple is one of the companies that first required employees to use face masks before maintaining strict rules for all visitors.

Despite the rise of Apple’s online stores and showcases, such as the Spring Loaded event in April and WWDC 2021 in June, the gadgets may look different. Also, some discounts may only be available in physical or retail stores compared to official online stores. COVID-19 is nearing its end, with vaccines being distributed, especially to younger eligible individuals.

That said, according to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is no longer required to use face masks in physical stores. As restrictions are relaxed in states and countries, the requirement will disappear in the next week. In other words, it will only be allowed next week. This is due to a vaccination campaign that is almost complete for most adults.

Is the Apple Store COVID-Free?

(Photo: PIXTA)

The Apple Store and the world will not be released from COVID-19 in this mass vaccination among most adults in the country, and even in the global setting. The world has COVID-19 there. You have to live as a virus, and the only thing you have to do is develop a drug that will either protect it with vaccination or soon eliminate it.

A recent study by the CDC and the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (reported by Tech Times) found no significant difference or effectiveness in masking to prevent the spread of the virus. In other words, even if you wear a mask, the shadow of doubt is projected on it.

However, it is still intended to protect people from inhalation and infection of the virus in open parts of the body such as the nose and mouth. While such studies exist, the use of face masks has reduced cases in some countries other than the United States.

Nonetheless, Apple is one of many companies that have “reopened” the door to normal, even in public places such as stores, without the need for face masks for fully vaccinated people. It’s just.

