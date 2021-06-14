Apple is reportedly preparing seven flagship models, which could be buttonless





KEY POINTSA’s recent application may reveal the number of iPhone 13 models Apple plans to launch Apple’s patent application leaks key features it’s preparing for the iPhone 13. Maybe to date, Apple hasn’t said anything about the iPhone 13 yet

Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 13, has been reported to offer seven model choices, and if the report is true, all of these models may not have buttons. ..

According to a recently added product file to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) database, the iPhone 13 series, which is expected to be released this year, may contain seven models. This application, reported by Apple Insider, is labeled “The” Apple “model of the smartphone.” The report revealed that a single EEC filing features model numbers A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645.

These model numbers seem to represent seven products, but some industry watchers believe that the code is just a variation of the same product. An EEC application is required for future consumer devices before they are released in the European market. This type of application typically contains product specifications and details that have not yet been made publicly available.

In this case, the filings reveal that the device is running “software version iOS 14”. The iPhone 12 series is already running on iOS 14. The rumor goes against Apple’s practice of releasing the latest flagship series on the latest iOS. The iPhone 13 is rumored to work on iOS 15. If the above list were actually for the iPhone 13, many fans would be disappointed.

Apple has also released seven iPhone 13 models in the face of previous reports that the flagship lineup will only introduce four models, similar to what the company did with the iPhone 12 series.

It’s true that the EEC submission is more formal than Twitter leaks and online rumors, but the information about the iPhone 13 didn’t come directly from Apple.

Meanwhile, a recently discovered US patent application has led to rumors that the iPhone 13 series may not have physical buttons. This application suggests that Apple is considering a “capacitive sensing input device.” These input devices, also known as buttons, turn into “invisible backlight holes” that appear on the surface when touched and disappear when not in use.

This is interesting, and there is no doubt that it will bring smoothness and uniqueness to the next Apple flagship smartphone. However, the patent application does not indicate the device for which Apple intends to perform its function. Also, like all other tech giants, Apple is constantly applying for patents, but some companies aren’t aware of commercial releases. What this means is that these supposed iPhone 13 details are only speculative at this stage.

Apple is believed to be working on the iPhone 13 and plans to launch the rumored flagship product later this year.

