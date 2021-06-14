Research says AI can use false information to deceive cybersecurity experts and create fake reports of data.





Using artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity professionals can now deceive them to do their jobs accurately and correctly, especially after researchers have discovered amazing ways to manipulate reports. If malicious, this can pose a significant risk, especially in the area of ​​computer security investigated.

Cybersecurity professionals not only witness specific applications and websites when they are hacked, but also continue to look for new threats and anomalies. This means that you are always on the lookout for potential threats to protect, looking at potential clues to current or existing threats that could potentially endanger your computer ecosystem. ..

Many malware attacks have occurred in recent events, most of which are related to ransomware, which involves paying money in exchange for regaining data and technology. Recent attacks include JBS Meats, which admitted to paying hackers $ 11 million, and Colonial Pipeline, which was backed by the FBI to collect the ransom.

AI can deceive cybersecurity experts with false alarms

False alarms are widespread in our society, and we usually create fake information and fake news to trick people into believing in something with a purpose in mind. And it has the potential to use it with new technologies that are open to the public, such as using artificial intelligence to make it more legal and reliable.

According to a Wired report, researchers have investigated misinformation about AI and found that it can be used to manipulate experts and researchers in this area. A study conducted by a team at Georgetown University used an algorithm called “GPT-3” in this study.

What GPT-3 did was to use AI to create a variety of misinformation and further research. Artificial intelligence has helped to make data distributed online look legitimate and look almost perfect with the data displayed under human direction. Researchers conducted this experiment for six months and created an online persona that created content that deceived researchers.

Dangers of AI and cybersecurity

This study has already revealed human vulnerabilities, even experts, to prey on threat actors who may use new methods to deceive people. This can lead to use in the cybersecurity arena, tricking them into lowering security or pushing these experts into hacker cards, allowing future access. ..

Another scholar confirms this study, suggesting that another study of her own uses Transformers and deep AI to misinformation the industry. This is a new way to turn a threat in the attacker’s favor. In particular, let the experts believe in something and trap instead.

By Isaiah Richard

