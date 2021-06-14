Google asks developers for OEMs who are actively killing apps





For a long time, Android users have criticized iOS for how to aggressively kill apps running in the background. Examples of platform advantages were the multitasking capabilities of Android phones, larger memory pools, and larger batteries. Of course, such features are affected, and Android itself has a mechanism to prevent background apps from running accidentally. However, some manufacturers have imposed stricter measures on themselves that may violate Google’s policies, and Android manufacturers now want to know who these OEMs are.

Most Android apps probably don’t need to run in the background all the time, but there are certainly classes of apps to run. In fact, there are classes of apps that shouldn’t run in the background. This is especially true for apps that have no harmless intent, such as malware. However, while some health-conscious apps need to be run all the time, the system does not always allow these apps.

Background apps, of course, usually come at the cost of CPU time and ultimately battery life. As a result, platforms, including Android, set rules and restrictions on which apps can run it and when. Android also makes room for exceptions and provides the ability to put your app to sleep and put it to sleep again.

Google also has rules to ensure transparency about apps that OEMs kill in the background, which is confusing. Some OEMs implement their own app-killing policies in addition to Android, often not informing developers (much fewer users than users). Simply put, some apps that run on one phone, such as sleep monitoring and activity tracking apps, are different just because another brand aggressively kills apps running in the background. It may not work properly with your brand.

App developers have been complaining about this situation for years, but Google seems to have finally heard their plea. It was probably helpful for someone to report that a particular brand even removed the important Android AccessibilityService. Google is currently conducting a survey of app developers asking about their experience with this behavior.

Given that this situation has been going on for years, this survey is really time consuming. As they say, it’s better than never late. The Don’t Kill My App site has been around for years, so Google doesn’t even have to ask the developers personally, but it’s better to accumulate as many anecdotes as evidence.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos