Google is rumored to be working on a foldable PIXEL smartphone to be released in 2021 at the earliest.





Google seems to have hibernated all year long, and the company finally woke up at the IO conference (cancelled in 2020) in May. Techtober (MKBHD sees all major smartphone releases in September) –October –As we prepare for (the informal term used to describe November), there are rumors that the Pixel 6 may come with some more interesting announcements … foldable. Pixel smartphone.

Developers who scanned Android 12 Beta were surprised to find a model number for the Pixel 6 family, including the foldable codename Passport. It’s a passport-type device that can be opened and closed like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, suggesting that it has a similar dual-screen layout. Rumor has it that Tech YouTuber’s Waqar Khan has a Pixel 5-inspired camera module, an outer screen with a hole punch camera, and a large inner foldable screen with another hole punch. Now creates a rendering of your device. camera.

The presence of the Pixel Fold was first advertised by digital analyst Ross Young and said on Twitter that Google could launch a foldable phone in 2021 or early 2022. It was an idea, but the mention of “Project Passport” in Google’s own Android beta seems to confirm that it’s working on a stock Android OS just for the collapsible Pixel.

2021 is definitely an interesting year for Google as it develops its own silicon to compete with Apple. Google’s silicon chip, dubbed “Whitechapel,” is expected to be installed in its smartphones and offer performance upgrades that are far ahead of its competitors. The Whitechapel chip can even make the foldable Pixel an incredibly powerful and efficient device.

Waqar Khan’s rendering gives us clues as to what the foldable Pixel looks and feels. In general, it’s no different from Samsung’s first clamshell cell phone. Even with the big breakthroughs in the world of flexible OLED displays, the Pixel Fold could probably avoid the pitfalls of the Galaxy Fold, which appeared two years ago. Rendering, along with the presence of a fingerprint reader on the back, Shows a clean matte body (like last year’s Pixel device). Given that the in-screen fingerprint reader seems to have become the standard for Android phones over the past year, that particular detail may be a creative call on the part of Khan.

The confirmed Pixel 6 will debut at Google’s “Made By Google” hardware event, typically around October. It’s unclear if the event will be face-to-face or virtual, and the company’s flagship phone, smart speaker, which may have been announced two years after Google announced that it would buy Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion. Maybe.

Designer / Visualizer: Waqar Khan

