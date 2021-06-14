Startups, you don’t have to focus on your technology | Sifted





Today’s consumer founders believe that startups need their own technology and intellectual property to succeed, and their customer attachment and experience to rely heavily on plug-in technology to disrupt the industry. It falls into two camps of people who believe that is the key.

I’m in the second camp head-on. Founders who believe they can win just by having a particular algorithm or technology make a serious mistake. why? Most of the time, they forget that technology is what makes a customer’s life easier, not an end in itself. Technology does not necessarily drive innovation, it is just the driving force behind it.

“Technology mistakes” are not as serious as my industry, InsurTech. I once knew that the CEO of an InsurTech company was a talented manager and a keen entrepreneur with outstanding technical intelligence. Today he went out of business. He made only one mistake. I forgot that my company didn’t have to develop the best technology and grow sales to be successful. He forgot who his customers were and what his core mission was.

However, this has also been proven in industries from health tech to fin tech. The vast majority of startups do not develop breakthrough technologies. The way they succeed is to listen to their customers and build with them in mind.

Think about Neobank. The real appeal to consumers is the ease of use, the customer experience, and the ease with which customers can provide feedback. The fact that they jumped over the legacy tech used by major banks is helpful, but it’s not a silver bullet (in fact, most neobanks use third-party tech providers instead of building their own stacks. doing).

Focus on trust, not technology

Why is this a problem for InsurTech? It’s a trusted industry. Policy makers have deposited money with us and expect us to protect ourselves in the worst of times, such as a car accident, a fire in a house, or an illness in a beloved pet. Data, algorithms, and designs are useless if you can’t help them quickly when they file bills or provide them with the right policies.

Customer attachment is also the only way to beat existing companies. People are choosing us because they’re tired of not being able to answer the phone for hours to claim insurance from traditional insurance companies, or online services using UX from the Stone Age. I was tired of it, and I was tired of insurance that didn’t fit my modern lifestyle. They choose InsurTech not for technology, but for ease of use, customer care, and personalized offers.

Anti-tech model

In a sense, startups make decisions especially early. They can invest in customer research and focus on iterating to meet their needs, or build an extraordinary technology engine that can be expected to meet their needs three years after they are ready.

Lovys has exhibited the previous work. We implement features just because some customers demand them (eg electric car batteries) and sell the product only to those who really need it and can afford it. Indeed, from a purely business perspective, this is not the most profitable choice. But in the long run, this is the foundation of a relationship of trust with our customers.

In other words, we firmly believe that “customer care” is a USP in itself and can be a competitive advantage. Bragging technology is a game of nerds cultivated to win investors and conference rooms, not everyday customers on the street.

We weren’t here to provide great technology to our customers from the top down, we were here to build from the bottom up. That means listening and listening to the customer’s voice. Start-ups, especially insurtechs, need to understand and support their customers, not compete for innovation. It’s a shame that many founders don’t understand the truth.

Elise Moutarlier is a co-founder and general manager of online insurance startup Lovys.

