Starfield is like “Skyrim in Space,” says Todd Howard.





After years of silence, Bethesda’s Todd Howard talked about Starfield and his future as an IP, “like the Skyrim of the Universe.”

Bethesda’s Starfield looks very ambitious because it looks like it’s trying to imitate the best of Skyrimdid with a brand new sci-fi setting. Bethesda has been working hard for years to bring Starfield to life, but for a variety of reasons it seems that it hasn’t happened until very recently. The team’s reputation, large resource pool (enhanced by the acquisition of Xbox), and all-new technology make it a reality.

After years of silence, Xbox began showing the E3 on Starfield’s new trailer. I don’t have any details, but I’ve confirmed that the game actually exists and will be released at some point. To the surprise of many, the game will not be released this or next spring, but instead will be released on November 11, 2022. Bethesda still seems to have a lot of details down, but at least it’s ready to give people general information. What Starfields Ideas.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard said Starfield was “similar to the’skyrim’of the universe,” but said it would be even more robust. Like other Bethesda RPGs, it incorporates a wealth of folklore. Beyond that, Howard doesn’t believe that Starfield could expand to multimedia IP in movie and television adaptations, not just the Xbox.

It’s a great world to do a show. We had a good 10 years at Fallout, watching and listening to lots of takes and pitches. I think it’s important to find the right creative team. Many people want to do The Elder Scrolls as well, but that’s not what they’re doing right now.

As Howard pointed out, Fallout was largely spun off to another medium as Bethesda’s first asset. This series has been adapted by Amazon and some of Westworld’s creative minds are trying to make it happen. Given how big Starfield is, like other Bethesda franchises, it could actually offer a huge and vast universe that can be explored for decades.

Starfield hasn’t had a new RPG franchise for many years, so it’s a huge problem for Bethesda. The company inherited Fallout in the early 2000s and launched The Elder Scrolls in 1994. Bethesda’s discovery of something entirely new for the first time in 30 years must mean that there is a lot of impetus behind this project. Starfield is a very special game, as the team uses everything they’ve learned in other projects, and we’re hoping to see more in the E3 2021.

Starfield will be released for Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 11, 2022.

