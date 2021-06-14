Happy Game shows that it’s likely not revealed at Future Games Show 2021





Amanita Design unveiled the latest look at Happy Game and convinced us that it wasn’t a little happy, but a fuel for a little more enthusiastic dreamy nightmare.

We fully understand that “upset games” probably don’t come out as marketable, but when we see Amanita Games working on Happy Game, what are we for? It was prepared or nothing was prepared. The game itself got a whole new trailer and we had a happy time on this nauseatingly sweet, completely desolate side-scrolling journey. It looks like it is.

Amanita Games shared Happy Game’s new uneasy trailer during the live stream of Future Games Show 2021 on June 13, 2021. Whether it’s traveling in a “happy” world or … a much more miserable and less happy world, if we don’t stand on our toes and pay attention to our inhabitants We seem to be in a pretty bad time. Around us. You can see everything in the trailer below, but do it at your own risk.

The Happy Game Steam page shares a seemingly simple assumption about what we’re seeing above. The boy falls asleep in a terrifying nightmare. Now we can explain a little about the blurry boundaries and what we call fantasy creatures. Our job is to bring him to a happy state. But the child has a pretty poor bed. There seem to be many nightmares awaiting, sprinkled with somewhat disturbing encounters. In any case, disturbing puzzles to guide the boy await in each area.

Happy Game will be released in the fall of 2021. There is also a demo where you can experience what is in the store. Stay tuned for sleepless nights, more information about the game, and other E3 2021 coverage.

TJ Denzer is a passionate player who has dominated the game for a lifetime. When he’s not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, looking up the history of video games, or playing RPGs with his partners, he’s looking for new food and drinks both inside and outside the South Texas region. We are always looking for a good time with good people. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

