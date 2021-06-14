How can governments create a digital workforce?





Indian-American writer Deepak Chopra writes that confusion will occur before every major change. This is especially true today, when the global pandemic has been successful with major innovations.

Governments needed to put together their thoughts, change direction quickly, and use technology to create new services. This highlighted the need for tech-savvy and agile civil servants.

SAP SuccessFactors Rudy Abrahams, Vice President and Head of Southeast Asia, discusses how governments can build innovative, digitally-enabled civil servants.

Innovative and agile civil servant

Abrahams says governments need a tech-savvy workforce to succeed in today’s digital world. Governments around the world are aware of this need and have embarked on a training program for civil servants.

For example, the UK Government’s Academy of Digital Services offers courses for civil servants to train how to create digital services. Topics include the basics of AI in government and how to support and manage digital transformation projects.

Malaysia is also embarking on a national public sector ICT training program. The National Institute of Public Administration is one of the leading institutions for this responsibility, offering software testing and IT courses to interested civil servants.

Soft skills such as agility and resilience are also becoming more important in today’s uncertain world, Abrahams said. Civil servants need to be able to quickly adjust their course as government needs evolve.

SAP is working with the government to help monitor the performance of civil servants, Abrahams said. This helps managers provide accurate and meaningful feedback to their employees and build a good culture.

Create a culture of continuous learning

Abraham points out that it is also important to embrace a culture of continuous learning. With the dramatic changes in working styles today, governments need to ensure that their civil servant skill sets are constantly updated.

The most important skills of the future will be the ability to have civil servants ready to continuously learn and adapt, Slovenian Public Sector Director Peter Pogar said at last year’s Global Government Summit.

Abrahams says the SAP SuccessFactors Learning platform helps improve employee skills and create a culture of continuous learning. Employees can access e-learning content on their mobile phones and filter the content according to their career goals. Employers can also analyze capacity gaps and recommend the next steps.

Data-driven employee experience

Abrahams points out that the government must create the right conditions for innovation. In short, agencies need to identify problems, translate ideas into projects, and quickly scale success.

He adds that data is essential to this effort. For example, it helps identify bottlenecks so that you can improve the process.

The SuccessFactors platform integrates data from HR, finance, and third-party systems. Management can then make data-driven decisions and dig deeper into topics such as diversity, engagement, and turnover.

Abrahams says it’s also important to understand what civil servants need and boost their morale as they move to remote work.

SAP’s experience management tools collect operational data such as revenue and experience data such as employee sentiment. Analyzing these two together helps the HR team understand what the gap is and implement programs that improve employee well-being.

There is no blueprint for the future. Governments must be prepared to survive uncertainty and stay on tiptoe. Technology-savvy and agile civil servants are essential to this effort.

Sign up for the June 23 SAP event to discover the technological trends that will shape the future of HR.

