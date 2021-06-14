Production of Galaxy S21 FE is reportedly postponed due to lack of chips





Samsung is almost certain that the Galaxy Note 21 won’t be available this year. Instead, there are two foldable phones and three Galaxy S21 Fan Edition phones. The latter carries a Galaxy S21 torch, but it’s reportedly not selling well after all. .. Now, even with the Galaxy S21 FE, if the rumors that Samsung is suspending production due to this or its problems with a key component are true, there is a risk that it will eventually fail, or at least miss the opportunity. There seems to be.

On paper, the Galaxy S21 FE is a strong candidate on the market. Of course, it’s not as high-end as the base Galaxy S21 model, but it’s not exactly important. At the rumored price of about $ 630 to $ 720, the phone has at least the Snapdragon 888 and other premium components, perhaps 8GB of RAM. Probably offered in the most likely plastic body.

However, the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be having problems even before sunset. ETnews has removed a post claiming that production of affordable mobile phones has been put on hold due to a continuing chip shortage. Samsung reportedly decided to allocate processors to the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Other tipsters draw different, but similarly discouraging pictures. Ice Universe has also removed the tweet that it was due to a battery quality issue. This is a very painful point for Samsung. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt makes things worse, saying that production may not have started at all.

There is still no evidence to support the claim that S21 FE or its parts have begun production.

— Roland Quant (@rquandt) June 13, 2021

A Samsung spokeswoman said in a short response to Bloomberg that the company had not yet made a decision on the alleged discontinuation. This is not just the existence of the problem, but the existence of an unnamed phone. Is also indirectly confirmed. With the launch scheduled for August, the delay in production of the Galaxy S21 due to key component issues is not a good sign.

