5 Ways The US Government Is Working on Big Tech





Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Big Tech could undergo major changes.

Last Friday, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers submitted five bills to counter online domination of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. These bills are worth up to $ 7 trillion in total.

Invoices still have a long way to go …

Before President Biden signs the law, they taste where antitrust law is heading.

Details of the five CNBC invoices are as follows:

Platform Antitrust Law: This very literally named bill has a market capitalization of over $ 600 billion (* cough * Big Tech * cough *) and more than 50 million US users per month on the platform. And clearly thwart platforms that run competing businesses. The law covers the huge platforms of Amazon (Marketplace) and Apple (App Store). American Choice and Innovation Online Act: The bill prohibits Big Tech from prioritizing its products and services over its competitors’ products and services (for example, Google posting reviews on Yelp). Also, Big Tech cannot use data on its platform to create competing products (for example, Amazon beats best-selling consumer products). Platform Competition and Opportunity Act: The bill shifts the burden of proof to Big Tech to prove that future acquisitions are not illegal. The US government is now tasked with doing that and had to consider resolving what it considers to be anti-competitive (for example, Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram). Increasing Compatibility and Competition by Allowing Switch Services (ACCESS) Act: This bill forces Big Tech to make data portability and interoperability more convenient for users, and users desire. Allows you to switch platforms like this. Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act: If a large merger is proposed, the FTC and the Department of Justice will be paid a fee to investigate the transaction. The bill will raise its fees to fund these departments that are tasked with tackling antitrust issues.

Somewhat ironically, Microsoft has spent $ 30 billion over the past year on acquisitions, and despite just announcing the Windows 11 operating system, it’s almost always away from cross-hairlines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos