Here’s all the training you need to become a Google Workspace Pro for just $ 30





It doesn’t matter if the company name is a verb, but Google has more than just a simple web search. To be sure, Google’s search engine is also the engine that has pushed the company to its current position as one of the 10 most valuable companies in the United States. This is to give Google a presence almost everywhere.

With so many products available, please forgive us even if you are not completely familiar with the speed of all the tools in the Google Toolbox. However, training in The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle gives students an internal insight into how some of Google’s most popular apps and services actually work, so it’s personal at work. Can also be used to improve your life.

The collection has 11 courses that show you over 36 hours on how to use more than 12 Google services to help users work faster, improve analytics, strategic marketing, and more.

Like Microsoft Office, Google has developed many apps that improve collaboration and productivity over the years. This package includes several courses on using the Workspace (formerly G Suite) app. Includes the word processing power of Google Documents (learn Google Documents in one day), the Spreadsheets feature of Google Sheets (quickly with Google Sheets), and the presentation magic of Google Slides (Google Slides Presentation).

Students will also find training in all group communication tools in Google Chat and Google Meet, as well as the potential for developing apps created with Google Apps Script.

In addition, coursework includes learning with services created by Google other than Workspace. There is a complete course that covers the measurement, monitoring and analysis of web traffic using Google Analytics, further analytics customization options provided by Google Data Studio, and the information that can be extracted from it. Web search everywhere with Google Trends.

There’s also the Google Ads 2020: Step-by-Step Process Course for Beginners as a complete introduction to what you need to do to launch an effective and cost-effective Google Ads campaign.

Each course in The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle is worth $ 199 in itself, but is now available as part of this collection for less than $ 3 and just $ 29.99, respectively.

Prices are subject to change.

