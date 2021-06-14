Present and future of real-time payments





Real-time payments have been one of the most important financial innovations in the last decade. They have benefited from several times the growth of recruitment and have similarly boosted the micro-digital economy in developing and developed countries around the world. India was the world leader in 2020, processing 41 million transactions per day and growing at 213%, according to the FIS report.

In this article, we’ll take a bird’s eye view of the evolving real-time payment ecosystem and explore its future.

Types of instant payment mechanisms

There are three main types of real-time payments (RTPs) that are small but importantly different from each other.Immediate bank transfer using account number (traditional approach) Aliases such as mobile numbers and unique idE-wallets

The main features summarized below are listed.

Global RTP landscape

This article analyzes RTP, which has been widely accepted by customers and revolutionized payment space. Below is a brief snapshot of the RTP features in major countries. This should give you an idea of ​​how India is working in this area.

Trends promoting real-time payments

Based on our experience working with some of the world’s most progressive payment ecosystems, we see some clear trends emerging.

Technology players are leveraging existing capabilities for product innovation. Big Tech, such as Google and Amazon, leverages their existing infrastructure and customer base to offer innovative financial products. GPay is one example. The RTP infrastructure also creates an ecosystem where third-party companies offer innovative products to their customers. For example, PayTM offers mutual fund investments that leverage the underlying infrastructure, and Whatsapp is expanding into the payments space.

Real-time payments are driving innovation and vice versa. Banks and financial institutions recognize the business value of modernizing the technology they use. They use the generated data to build customer insights and provide a personalized experience. Many are experimenting with blockchain-based solutions and cryptocurrencies.

COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of no-touch instant payments. Real-time payment solutions provide value, especially in industries with many customer contacts, such as retail, restaurants, and the movie business.

The excitement over RTP has never been higher, with UPI transactions recording breakthrough numbers, but India needs to be cautious given the complex challenges observed over the past few months. there is.

Challenges for RTP solutions

Mass penetration. Customers are often wary of using non-traditional payment methods due to lack of awareness, security concerns, or habitual reasons. Rural and small town merchants and merchants may also be reluctant to invest in setting up new payment methods.

Build a robust infrastructure. Countries often struggle to establish national connectivity with the sophisticated infrastructure required for centralized RTP systems and scalable banking infrastructure. This also applies to India, where the banking infrastructure is struggling to cope with the increasing volume of UPI transactions.

Enable interoperability. Mobile wallets face interoperability limitations. The RBI has solved this challenge for UPI and recently published a circular from April 2022 to enable interoperability of mobile wallets.

Adaptation to evolving regulations. Regulatory measures such as information security, privacy, uptime, and performance need to evolve at the rate at which real-time payments evolve.

Ensuring security. You need to prevent fraud, protect your payment gateways and devices from phishing attacks, social engineering, malware, and more.

Benefits to the enterprise

Future outlook

The success of RTP depends on how quickly and efficiently the global standardization of the ecosystem can be achieved. It also depends on the type and type of RTP-related benefits that your customers have access to. The following main priority areas are envisioned.

Investing in better infrastructure. Small RTP ticket sizes and large volumes put pressure on the bank’s existing infrastructure and the ability to handle transactions. Banks need to upgrade their infrastructure to support these transactions.

Integrated in time. While some consumers may prefer to use cash, banks need to begin integrating with the RTP system as soon as possible to keep up with fintech and niche merchants.

Effective modernization. Banks and financial institutions need to modernize their platforms to facilitate API integration, intuitive payment app development, and more.

Resolve connectivity issues. Regulators will promote offline payment solutions to increase adoption in rural and remote areas with restricted connectivity.

Customer-focused. There are plenty of opportunities to make the customer experience more seamless and intuitive, end-to-end digitization of the customer journey, easy onboarding, transaction security, integration, and acceptance at a variety of customer touchpoints.

More and more consumers are choosing instant and effortless mobile payment solutions when available. For nationwide delivery, the focus must be on building the robust infrastructure you need and enabling a seamless experience without sacrificing security or privacy.

Connecting real-time payments with banks to gain access to coveted benefits must be complemented by offline or wallet payments and supported by protocols that mitigate interoperability challenges. ..

(This article was co-authored by Mahima Khatri, Senior Consultant at ThoughtWorks, and Vinod Sarma, Chief Consultant at ThoughtWorks.)

