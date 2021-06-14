The leaked spec of Realme X9 Pro shows that it is similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro +





Realme X9 Pro recently appeared on the rumored mill. One informant claimed that Realme’s next X-series phone would cost less than Rs 30,000 and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. In addition, a Realme phone with the RMX3366 model number has appeared on the TENAA website in China, with some major specifications and a design very similar to the Oppo Reno 6 Pro +. Now, fresh information from China confirms that the TENAA phone could be a Realme X9 Pro, which looks like a re-badged Oppo Reno 6 Pro +, not only by design, but also by spec.

I already knew a few things about the specifications of the RMX3366 Realme phone with an unknown model number. There were some rumors that the RMX3366 would debut as the Realme X9 Pro. This is because the RMX3366 has a 6.55-inch full HD + curved edge OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR. The TENAA list also suggests a 2200mAh dual-cell battery, Android 11 OS, and an 8mm thickness. Currently, the informant states on this list that the Realme X9 Pro (or RMX3366) will use the Samsung E3 s-AMOLED display, but also points out that the phone will have a refresh rate of 90Hz.

A tipster claims that the Realme X9 Pro actually uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. This phone is likely to use 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage for faster read and write speeds. The tipster also talked about the 4500mAh battery, which is consistent with what the TENAA list shows. However, he added that the battery comes with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 extended version.

The Realme X9 Pro may have a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX481 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the back. For selfies, you may have a Sony IMX616 32 megapixel front camera. Realme X9 Pro has several premium features such as Dolby Panorama Sound, 2-axis linear motor and NFC support. The front and back of the Realme X9 Pro have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, sandwiched between aluminum alloy edges.

With the exception of the X-axis motor, the OIS camera, and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro + telephoto camera, almost all specifications could be carried over to the Realme X9 Pro. Realme isn’t surprised because it uses the technology of Oppo, a company that spun off a few years ago.

The tipster also said that the Realme X9 Pro has 128GB and 256GB storage options, the former being RMB 2,699 and RMB 2,999, respectively.

