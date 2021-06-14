British scientists develop a gadget that can detect new coronaviruses through odors.Check details





Scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University have devised a gadget that can detect Covid-19 infections through odors. You are reading it correctly!

The sensor identifies the virus from changes in the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that make up body odor and produces odor fingerprints.

In this study, we tested a device with an organic semiconductor (OSC) sensor that could be used as a COVID-19 screening tool.

“These results are truly promising and show the potential of this technique to be used as a rapid and non-invasive test with incredible accuracy. However, can these results be reproduced in a real environment? Further testing is needed to see if this happens, “said Professor James Logan, head of disease management at LSHTM, who led the study.

“If these devices were developed for use in public places, they could be easily scaled at an affordable price, and with the ability to develop sensor arrays that detect other diseases within a few weeks, in the future. You can also protect people from the outbreak of illness, “he said.

An unpeer-reviewed pre-print study used body odor samples from socks worn by 54 individuals and donated to the team, with 27 asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19-positive individuals. , 27 non-infected persons.

These samples were analyzed by a RoboScientific model 307B VOC analyzer with an array of 12 OSC sensors. Samples were collected in collaboration with Medical Detection Dogs and Durham University as part of an extensive LSHTM-led study.

The OSC sensor captures the odor profile of the sample and is tuned to be sensitive to VOCs, primarily ketone and aldehyde compounds, associated with COVID-19 infection.

“Many illnesses are associated with a peculiar odor. We started our investigation with a blank sheet of paper and asked the following question: Does COVID-19 have a peculiar odor?” Explained Professor Steve Lindsay of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, Durham University.

“We have completed a study showing that the odors of people infected with the virus and those who are not infected are clearly separated. COVID definitely has a very unique odor. This is a true discovery science. Yes, it’s very exciting for the development of disease screening methods, “he said.

In a two-day sample test, researchers found that the sensor could distinguish between infected and uninfected samples, demonstrating that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection has a distinctive odor. I did.

On the first day of the test, they have an average of 98% specificity (meaning a low risk of false positive results) and an average of 99% sensitivity (that is, a low risk of false negative results). ) Has been achieved.

On the second day of the test, the sensor achieved 100% sensitivity and specificity, suggesting that it can detect the presence of COVID-19 infection more accurately than any other diagnostic test available.

Cambridgeshire-based startup Robo Scientific is exploring the potential of two devices that enable fully automated COVID-19 screening, backed by these findings. ..

Developed from RoboScientific’s existing technology for early detection of illness, this device can detect whether a person is COVID-19 positive from body odor. When deployed in public spaces, these devices, instead of PCR and LFT tests, serve as a faster, less invasive diagnosis to inform individuals whether they are infected or need to be self-quarantined. You can use it. These can be used with individual air samplers or individual breathing or mask samples.

Stan Curtis, CEO of RoboScientific, said:

“Our disease detection platform can provide rapid and accurate screening of diseases, so we are ready for the next pandemic.”

The device can screen areas such as classrooms and aircraft cabins to detect if an infected individual is in a room and obtain air analysis results within an estimated 30 minutes. If a positive COVID-19 odor is detected, the device will only detect the presence of the infection, not the infected person, so everyone in the room should be individually tested to identify the infected person.

Therefore, it is not designed to replace PCR. [Polymerase chain reaction] Or LFT [Lateral Flow Test] Use with these strategies to enable more targeted testing, save money and time, and reduce subsequent infections.

These devices were developed using well-proven sampling methods and analysis, applying techniques previously used in poultry houses to detect disease in herds of up to 50,000 chickens.

With PTI input

Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine for more detailed, objective, and more importantly balanced journalism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos