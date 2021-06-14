How technology is driving financial inclusion around the world





ByAlexander Jones, International Banker

Gradually, the world is taking the necessary steps to promote financial inclusion, with people who do not have long-term bank accounts, usually found in remote or developing countries, into a wide range of financial services. I am making it accessible. SMEs are often the lifeblood of developing countries, but often a significant proportion of them are not maximizing their use of financial services for a variety of fundamental reasons. .. As a result, they continue to operate without a bank account, and in fact users are unaware of the range of financial products and services they may benefit from.

But over the last decade or so, technology has played a vital role in bridging this gap in both developed and emerging markets, with fintech (financial technology) in particular being consistently high around the world. Promoting financial services for a level of accessibility and democratization. Ultimately, this will give more people access to financial products and services that were previously inaccessible. Spanish creditor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has identified seven key ways to achieve financial inclusion through technology solutions.

Develop a compelling and important customer experience: Designing a simple and sophisticated service gives your customers convenient access to the financial system in an easy way. For example, a savings circle known as ARAC in the United States is a popular alternative for people who do not have access to checking accounts, allowing customers to receive or lend money to trusted people they know. .. Monthly money and one member receive the total monthly amount. Companies such as Clearstreet are digitizing these circles to improve access to them. Socialization of Financial Instruments and Services: Customers want to use their savings to participate socially, as evidenced by the growing number of peer-to-peer (P2P) funding sites such as Prosper. Commitment between a financial institution and its customers: Banks need to continue to interact with their customers, build loyal relationships, and engage them in specific financial services. BBVA highlights Juntos’ financial tools to provide a communication platform between banks and customers via SMS (Short Message Service), allowing lenders to build personal relationships with customers on a large scale. Did. Facilitate access to banking resources and improve financial health: Create solutions that leverage innovative technologies to help people better manage their savings. For example, Indias CreditMantri is an online credit trainer that helps users improve their loan ratings. Use of blockchain beyond cryptocurrencies: As an immutable record of information and transactions, blockchain enables financial inclusion through many applications. For example, Bitland uses this technology to validate real estate in Ghana and Honduras, and Coinbase uses this technology to facilitate P2P transactions. Create alternatives to penetrate financial inclusion: According to BBVA, the use of information and knowledge through the application of big data will enable financial institutions to offer more customized packages of banking services. Biometrics: Alternative user identification and authentication methods such as iris recognition and selfie face recognition not only facilitate access to financial services, but also ensure user security.

FinTech is not the only channel where innovation can drive financial inclusion. Coordinated government and regulatory action also plays an important role in encouraging underserved people to gain greater financial access. For example, the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) is a policy leadership alliance owned and led by member central banks and financial regulators that provides policy makers with quality financial services for underserved people. Our mission is to promote access and use of. , Implementation of sustainable and inclusive policies and global advocacy. Its core vision is to make financial services accessible to non-banking people around the world, working with regulators, international organizations and private sector leaders to be specifically practical. We achieve this by promoting solutions and facilitating the implementation of influential policy changes through co-operatives. A model that incorporates peer learning, knowledge exchange, and peer transformation.

Central banks and financial regulators in more than 80 emerging and developing countries are just a few of the members of AFI and signed the Sochi Agreement: FinTech for Financial Inclusion in 2018. The agreement is committed to strengthening the Group’s determination and confirming its commitment to leveraging digital financial services and fintech for financial inclusion. It also aims to close gender gaps, manage climate change risk, mitigate risk mitigation challenges, encourage compulsory refugee participation, close SME funding gaps, and accelerate the use of financial services. It is said. It reduces the cost of cross-border remittances while promoting financial stability and integrity.

In 2018, the group published an important report, Digital Transformation of Microfinance and Digitization of Microfinance Services to Deepen Financial Inclusion in Africa. The report specifically highlights how African microfinance providers can leverage digitalization to promote financial inclusion. According to the report, the digitization journey of financial services providers is accelerating with the rapid adoption of the Internet and smartphones. Traditional microfinance providers are beginning to look for ways to digitize their existing operations and assets for new technologies, and clients are looking for more convenient and accessible services.

The report also identified three key ways African microfinance institutions (MFIs) used digitalization to promote financial inclusion.

Digitizing services and processes using mobile devices: Devices such as point-of-sale terminals, phones and tablets offer existing services (such as customer registration and loan applications) at low cost and digitize processes to increase efficiency. I will. Microfinance staff can move paperless, offer new services such as savings collection, and use mobile agencies (mobile branches, tablets) instead of physical branches. Partner with Digital Financial Services Providers to Digitize Existing Products, Services, and Operations: It leverages MFI’s own capital, local outreach, and branch network to act as a service provider agent and mobile It can be done to provide a money transaction. Person in need. Such transactions include customer registration, cash-in / cash-out, peer-to-peer transfer, electronic top-up, and invoice payments. Alternatively, you can set it to benefit from external assets, allowing customers to do banking with third-party agents instead of going to an MFI branch. Customers can use bank-to-wallet and wallet-to-bank technology to register (if national regulations permit), deposit deposits, repay loans, withdraw from microfinance accounts, and obtain account information. The report states that it can be done. Develop an agent network to digitize existing products and services: This allows MFI to allow clients to deposit, withdraw, transfer, and loan money when identifying, hiring, training, branding, and managing agents. You will be able to control the delivery channel when making repayments and invoice payments. Agency banking also helps MFI expand its customer base and improve overall access to financial services.

Microfinance is also being digitized in Myanmar. In Myanmar, this sector is an important element of the economic situation. With over 100 MFIs providing microcredit services to more than 5 million people in the country and building great trust between institutions and communities, the pandemic credits people without bank accounts and SMEs. Finding a new way to assign is essential. jobs. Thankfully, Myanmar makes heavy use of mobile apps such as smartphones and Facebook, providing a unique opportunity for MFI to connect with its clients.

In addition, remittances are being sent by FinTech software startup ModusBox, which focuses on accelerating universal access to rethinked finance with the recent build of cash-in / cash-out agents by rural mobile money service providers. A new walkway has been created for the service. However, there are some important gaps that need to be addressed. Consumer protection, digital / financial literacy, customer verification (KYC) issues, agent liquidity, network / agent coverage in remote areas like Chin State. Thankfully for the industry, Myanmar has proved to be one of the most positive situations in deploying new digital solutions.

Therefore, it is becoming increasingly clear that technology and digitalization are changing the fate of millions of people and business owners around the world who would have been isolated from the traditional sector. Fintech companies, global policy initiatives and microfinance all leverage innovative solutions to give the most remote and most vulnerable people the opportunity to access financial services that can ultimately improve their financial well-being. I am trying to get it. And in the ongoing COVID-era, such opportunities can be very important.

