Apple Music vs. Amazon Music: Which Music Service Wins?





Several major changes have been made to both Apple Music and Amazon Music. While Apple Music has launched both lossless music streaming and spatial audio support, Amazon has taken advantage of the lossless capabilities of the Amazon Music HD tier and added hi-fi capabilities to Amazon Music Unlimited at no additional charge.

So these music apps are a lot better deal than they were a few weeks ago, but which one is better? In this Apple Music-Amazon Music showdown, the features, availability, and value of each service are good. Compare to find out which one deserves your listening time.

Comparison of Apple Music and Amazon Music: Price

Unlike Apple Music, Amazon Music has a free tier that allows you to sign up and start listening to music without paying a penny. However, the restrictions are strict, you can only access Amazon’s “top playlists”, you can’t use offline playback, and you have to wait until you see an ad that interrupts your music. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can upgrade to Amazon Music Prime Tier at no additional cost, remove ads and use offline playback, but your library is limited to 2 million songs (compared to Amazon’s 70 million+ songs). do it). Unlimited music.

This is the layer that music fans should pay the most attention to, with a standard personal subscription fee of $ 9.99 per month. For Amazon Prime members, this drops to $ 7.99, but obviously you should also consider the annual cost of Prime at $ 119. Prime members can also pay $ 79 per year with an Unlimited subscription.

(Image credit: Future)

Student plans are available for $ 4.99 per month, and for Prime members using Amazon Echo speakers, the subscription is associated with one speaker, but with unlimited access for just $ 3.99 per month.

Finally, Amazon Music Unlimited has a family plan that costs $ 14.99 per month and includes six personal accounts in one subscription.

Thankfully, Apple Music keeps things a lot simpler. Sure, there’s no free tier, but the standard personal plan costs $ 9.99 per month and students $ 4.99, which isn’t higher than Amazon Music Unlimited. The Apple Music Family subscription is virtually the same, with $ 14.99 per month and six accounts.

Comparison of Apple Music and Amazon Music: Apple Music Amazon Music Starting price $ 9.99 per month Free offline mode price, no ads $ 9.99 Free (Prime members only, but with library size restrictions). $ 9.99 / month (standard) Student fee $ 4.99 / month $ 4.99 Family package $ 14.99 / month, 6 accounts $ 14.99 / month, 6-year plan $ 99 / year $ 79 (Prime members only) Mini; Apple Music 1 Radio. Cloud Music Rocker Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Audio (specific speakers only). Alexa Controls, DJ Mode Apple Music and Amazon Music: Music Library

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned earlier, paying for Amazon Music Unlimited unfortunately expanded the library of songs available from 2 million to over 70 million, not to mention the healthy supply of Amazon’s podcasts.

Still, Apple Music overwhelms Amazon with over 75 million songs and its own stable podcast. Whichever you choose in the end, in a sense this is fine. With over 70 million tracks, you’ll find both popular hits and lesser-known indie music on either service. Platform-only releases are almost a thing of the past, so don’t worry about missing a new release. However, in simple calculations, Apple Music outperforms this.

Winner: Apple Music

Comparison of Apple Music and Amazon Music: Music Quality

Apple has always been silent about the technical quality of streaming, but knows that the songs it saves for offline listening are 256 kbps AAC files. Amazon Music, on the other hand, streams using the 320 kbps format.

Frankly, even with the best headphones, it’s hard to tell the difference. By the way, choosing a playback device affects sound quality more than bitrate or sample rate, so if you’re just listening to standard quality tracks, Apple Music and Amazon Music are essentially the same.

Each lossless format is also dead heat. For both Apple Music Lossless and Amazon Music HD (now part of Amazon Music Unlimited), you can choose between CD-quality 16-bit / 44.1kHz and Hi-Res 24-bit / 192kHz formats. I will. Keep in mind that mobile devices may require an external DAC for the highest quality. A guide on how to play high resolution music on your iPhone will help you find and configure high resolution music.

Winner: Draw

Apple Music vs Amazon Music: Immersive Sound

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to 360-degree sound, both Apple Music and Amazon Music are different. Apple Music has spatial audio options based on Dolby Atmos, which allows you to create digital 3D effects with headphones. The main limitation is that it only works if the source device is an Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, MacBook, or Apple TV 4K.

Amazon Music HD, and the extension Unlimited, claim to support both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. The latter is basically the answer to Sony’s spatial audio. However, both are more hardware limited than Apple’s format. Dolby Atmos playback is only compatible with a single speaker called Amazon Echo Studio, and 360 Reality Audio is compatible with Echo Studio, Sony RA3000, and RA5000 speakers.

In other words, Apple may store spatial audio on Apple devices, but one of these music apps is the only way to get 360-degree sound with headphones.

Winner: Apple Music

Apple Music vs. Amazon Music: Cloud Locker and Offline Listening

One of Apple Music’s secret weapons is its iCloud Music Library. This allows users to sync downloaded songs between any device signed in with the same Apple ID. This is a useful tool, and Amazon Music really has no alternative.

Like Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited has a download limit of 100,000 songs. However, although Amazon can store these on up to 10 devices, it can’t sync those devices, so the download library is consistent across all devices.

Winner: Apple Music

Comparison of Apple Music and Amazon Music: Brauer Playback

Apple Music used to require iTunes to be installed, but Apple understands it, and it’s as easy as an app to play music, create playlists, and browse selected content in your browser. You can now do it. The same is true for Amazon Music. All levels of functionality are available in your browser, whether you have a free account or an unlimited subscription.

Winner: Draw

Apple Music and Amazon Music: Availability

(Image credit: Apple)

In addition to browsers, iOS and Android apps, Apple Music is also available on Apple TV 4K, Apple HomePod and HomePod mini, Apple Watch, and Apple CarPlay. However, unlike Spotify’s CarThing, you can’t add CarPlay because it needs to be built into your existing car.

Amazon Music can work with Alexa Auto’s very similar system, but it also needs to be built in. However, you can also upgrade your existing wheels with Echo Auto. Echo Auto is a small device that can also play Amazon Music content on the street. Otherwise, there’s a relatively wide range of support devices, such as the Fire TV media streamer and Amazon Echo speakers.

Whichever you choose, you won’t get stuck remotely on your smartphone or desktop.

Winner: Draw

Apple Music and Amazon Music: Playlists and Selected Content

(Image credit: Future)

Both services process curated content in a very similar way, analyze your listening habits, and create playlists that include both your favorite tracks and the new music they find enjoyable. I will.

Apple Music and Amazon Music can also create and display playlists by genre. You can also create playlists by time of day, such as providing a selection of bright songs to wake you up in the morning.

One difference is how these services provide radio, or at least a radio-like experience. Apple Music’s Apple Music 1 is basically a standard digital radio station, hosted by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and others. Amazon Music, on the other hand, has a DJ mode, which isn’t live radio, but adds comments from a celebrity “host” to a playlist of tracks curated by that host.

Winner: Draw

Neither Apple Music nor Amazon Music can compete with Spotify when it comes to social media integration. Still, Amazon Music is more advanced than the two. The Amazon Music app not only allows you to create shareable links that you can post anywhere you like, but also allows you to post songs directly to selected social networks.

Apple Music makes it easy to create shared links and quickly share songs with other registered users via AirDrop, but it’s not as immediate as Amazon Musics’ social sharing. You should always close the app, switch to another app and paste the link there.

Winner: Amazon Music

Apple Music vs Amazon Music: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Music’s UI design is usually Apple-like, clean, light, and spartan. Amazon Musics is more closely reminiscent of Spotify with bright text and small tiles on a dark background.

Both apps use the same tactic of splitting recommendations for personalized and non-personalized content into different screens, both of which can be switched using the lower taskbars. If you’re in a hurry looking for new music, the smarter, genre-organized layout of the Amazon Music Search page may be more appealing, but in most cases the practical differences are mostly. There is none.

Winner: Draw

Comparison of Apple Music and Amazon Music: Value

It’s usually hard to argue with “free”, but it’s hard to recommend because the entry-level layer of Amazon Musics is so limited, as is the prime layer, which is for next-day delivery addicts. It’s a nice bonus, but it ultimately includes less than 3% of the unlimited music library.

In that regard, Apple Music offers about 5 million additional tracks in the same cash as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, calculated purely at cost per song. On top of that, there is a more user-friendly implementation of 360-degree audio, and the cloud sync feature helps to supplement the less developed sharing features.

Winner: Apple Music

Comparison of Apple Music and Amazon Music: Which is the best music app?

Closer, but at this point, Apple Music offers a little more demand for music streaming apps than Amazon Music Unlimited. This is true even if you are already subscribed to Amazon Prime. A $ 2 / month discount is fine, but if you treat the prime subscription itself as sunk cost, you can’t pay off your household by adding $ 24 a year.

Obviously, unlimited isn’t the only option, and Amazon Musics’ free tier is, of course, better suited for those on a budget than Apple’s subscription-only model. But when faced with the choice of which one to spend money on, Apple Music wins, especially if you have hardware that utilizes spatial audio.

Apple Music vs. Amazon Music: Scorecard Apple Music Amazon Music Music Library ✔ Music Quality (Bitrate) ✔ ✔ Immersive Sound ✔ Cloud Rocker and Offline Listening ✔ Browser Play ✔ ✔ Availability ✔ ✔ Playlists and Selected Content ✔ ✔ Social Media ✔ Design ✔ Value ✔ Total 96

