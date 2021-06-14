Poco M3 Pro 5G Launches First Sale via Flipkart Today at Noon: Prices, Sale Offers, Specifications





The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available for the first time in India today via Flipkart at 12:00 pm (noon). The phone went on sale in Europe last week after making its debut in the European market last month. It has two RAM and storage configurations and three color options. The Poco M3 Pro features an octa-core SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel camera. The front follows the punch cutout design for selfies.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price, Sale Offer in India

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase today via Flipkart at 12:00 pm (noon) on June 14th. The price is Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Poco plans to sell the phone at a trial price for Rs. The 4GB + 64GB model costs 13,499 rupees. The 6GB + 128GB model is 15,499 for today only. Phones are available in cool blue, power black and poco yellow color options.

Flipkart offers additional offers such as a 10% discount on SBI Credit Cards and Credit Cards EMI, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and Flat Rs. 100 off on your first Flipkart Pay Later Rs order. Over 500, free EMI plans.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Poco M3 Pro 5G runs Android 11 based MIUI 12. Features a 90Hz refresh rate, 91% screen-to-body ratio, and a 6.5-inch full HD + hole-punch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone comes with a smart display feature that allows you to use a 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, or 30Hz refresh rate depending on the content. Inside is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setting that includes a 48 megapixel main camera with f / 1.79 caliber, a 2 megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 caliber, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front, housed in a central hole punch cutout.

Connection options include dual SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The sensors included in the Poco M3 Pro include a proximity sensor, a 360 degree ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an electronic compass, and an IR blaster. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side and an AI Face Unlock. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161.81×75.34×8.92mm and weighs 190 grams.

