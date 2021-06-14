Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles Last Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Deichmann Group deploys Targomo Location Intelligence Platform

European shoe retailer Deichmann Group has introduced Targomo technology in Germany.

Based in 30 countries with chains such as Deichmann, vanHaren and Rack Room Shoes, the company has selected the AI-powered location analysis platform TargomoLOOP as a pilot project to support site selection in Germany. Deichmann operates more than 1,400 stores.

Rihanna Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty brands jump to Shopify Plus

The singer and entrepreneur Rihannas Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty brands have moved their e-commerce store from Salesforce Commerce to Shopify Plus.

Klarna Introduces One-Stop Shop Mobile App in UK

Buy Now and Pay Later Big Batter Klarna introduces new features in the UK to allow users to split their online retail purchase costs (whether affiliated with FinTech or not) and credit card Eliminate the need.

Tmall Global Launches Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest in UK and Ireland

Alibaba Groups Tmall Global’s cross-border e-commerce platform has announced the launch of the UK and Irish versions of Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest.

This follows the Pitchfest 2020 event in the United States.

10 notable retail technology investments

These companies are leading the way in delivering experiences that leverage retail technology that stays ahead of customer expectations, including Carrefour UAE, Ahold Delhaize, Walmart, and Klarna.

Tesco launches on-demand grocery delivery with Whoosh service

Tesco is testing the new fast delivery service Whoosh at Wolverhampton’s Express store.

Morrisons ignite after 10% of teacher discounts suddenly end

Morrisons has been accused of lack of communication and poor tactics after deducting a 10% discount on teachers and school staff associated with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Marks & Spencer Adopts Medallia Technology in Voice of the Customer Program

Medallia and KPMG UK have been selected to bring Marks & Spencers’ new Customer Feedback program to the UK and the entire international business.

Wal-Mart Launches Me @ Walmart App to Give Employees Samsung Mobile Phones

Wal-Mart has announced Me @ Walmart, a new app created in-house by Wal-Mart Global Tech for store employees in the United States.

Delivery Hero chooses RELEX Solutions to drive supply chain visibility

Delivery Hero, a European online food delivery venture, has partnered with RELEX Solutions to optimize supply chain planning across all product categories.

RELEX’s AI-driven forecasting and replenishment solutions serve rapid business transactions for companies across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

