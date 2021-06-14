Samsung says it has not yet decided whether to stop production of the Galaxy S21 FE





Samsung has downplayed reports that the company has stopped producing the next smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE. South Korean publisher ETNews claimed over the weekend that unreleased phone production stopped due to a shortage of semiconductors and Qualcomm processors were reassigned to foldable devices.

The report has since been deleted, saying Samsung is currently not deciding whether to stop production.In a statement emailed to Bloomberg, the company will discuss details of unreleased products. No, but nothing has been decided about the alleged discontinuation of production.

The Galaxy S21 FE, where FE stands for Fan Edition, was expected to be a reduced, more affordable version of the regular S21. Last year, Dieter Bourne gave a favorable review of the Galaxy S20 FE and was high. He said there are some quality components and cheaper parts are satisfying while not so damaging to the experience.

The S21 FE wasn’t officially announced, but Samsung said at last year’s event that it plans to release the Fan Edition of its flagship mobile phone in the future. OnLeaks will render the S21 FE in April. I posted what I suspected to be, and it shows a design similar to the popular Galaxy S21.

It’s worth noting that Samsung didn’t completely deny the ETNews report, but it may take some time before the truth becomes clear. The S20 FE wasn’t announced until September last year and was released in October, so even if Samsung is currently facing supply chain issues with its successor, the launch wasn’t necessarily imminent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos