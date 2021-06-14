What Google is doing on the ocean floor





In 2016, for the first time, Facebook, Microsoft and Telxius collaborated to launch the MAREA project between the United States and Southern Europe. Completed in 2017, the 4,000-mile fiber optic cable was able to transmit data at up to 160 TB / sec, 16 million times faster than the average home Internet. Today, there are approximately 380 underwater cables in operation worldwide, spanning more than 745,645 miles. Underwater cables are the invisible force that drives the modern Internet.

Today, Google’s latest deep-sea initiative, Firmina, is part of the company’s ambitious plan to expand its global Internet connectivity in South America. It stops at Punta del Este in Uruguay and Praia Grande in Brazil, extending from the east coast of the United States to Las Toninas in Argentina. Firmina can be fully powered by a single power source at one end of the cable. This improves important restoring force. Google’s submarine cables not only provide Internet access to South America, but also help maintain connectivity in the event of a power outage due to a power shortage. The cable will be in operation from Florida by the end of 2023 and will be developed and implemented by Subcom, which will travel west and land in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

Today we announced Firmina. This is the longest submarine cable in the world that can be run from a single power source at one end if needed. Firmina will work from the East Coast of the United States to Argentina to improve access to Google services in South America. https://t.co/jZqtZoKYil

By using the Firmina cable, Google hopes to increase network traffic and reduce latency for South American residents, giving them access to Google products such as search, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Cloud services. I will. The cable is named after the Brazilian abolitionist and novelist Maria Filmina dos Wraith, who in 1859 examined the life of Afro-Brazilian slaves in her novel Rusla. Grace hopper cable connecting the United States and Chile, Danan connecting Virginia Beach to France, and the United Kingdom and Spain.

Prior to this, Google laid the foundation for another fiber optic cable that connects India to Europe via the Middle East. This development took place at an important point in connectivity, given that it had passed through two great enemies, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Geopolitical issues remain a hurdle for Google, but the project will reach Israel by 2022 and is expected to cost $ 400 million. Google named this underwater cable project Blue Raman after another prominent figure. This is similar to most internet cables. In this case, it was after the Indian physicist Chandrasekhar Venkata Raman.

The new cable not only aims to add capacity, but also to strengthen Google’s current network. The main advantage of submarine fiber optic cables is the ability to quickly transmit large amounts of data. With 95% of data and voice traffic crossing borders, underwater cables enable instant communication. In short, a digitally driven society wouldn’t work without nearly 750,000 miles of cables running across the world’s oceans. The global flow of network data relies on submarine cable networks, which play an important role in the global economy.

Big tech is floating

In recent years, content providers such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon have begun building new submarine cables to further strengthen their network connectivity. Most recently, Google and Facebook have announced plans for two new submarine data cables connecting North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The announcement came to light after they shut down the cable to Hong Kong. To increase its trans-Pacific capacity, Facebook and other partners will invest in cables known as Echo and Bifrost. This cable connects Singapore, Indonesia and North America, increasing trans-Pacific capacity by an additional 70%. Bifrost and Echo are the first trans-Pacific cables to cross the Java Sea, and their construction will almost double their capacity. Google will work with Telin and XL Axiata on these projects in Indonesia and Keppel in Singapore. As more fiber optic submarine cables are laid around the world, it’s only a matter of time before high-speed, uninterrupted Internet services are available.

