Technology: New Normal: Technology-led in the post-new corona world





In a year of lockdown, each of us experienced the power of technology at a fundamental level. As the world moves to virtualization, technology helps care for loved ones, provide health care, access essential services, get the job done, and keep the business going. A pandemic was needed to regain the power of digital technology and its potential to open up to individuals, organizations, and the world as a whole.

This ability to adopt technology and integrate it into almost every aspect of our lives is called “technology strength.” Today, each of us is more focused on technology than it was a year ago. We saw how digital transformation, which would have taken decades, took place in just a few months. From healthcare to education, civil services, agriculture, banking and manufacturing, all sectors and industries are transforming around technology. In fact, the only most important trend line that the pandemic has accelerated is the need for technology intensity. How we accept it determines who we are, what we can do, and how we accelerate progress.

Technology concentration can be divided into technology, talent, and trust. How are we using technology to rethink every part of our lives and work? How are we empowering our talents to innovate with technology? Do you have the right guardrails for innovation to grow in a trusted environment? Each of these three components works together to drive innovation in India on a large scale. Must work.

Technology In recent months, it has become clear that India’s next decade of economic growth will be determined by digital investment made today. Unleashing the full potential of technologies such as data, AI and the cloud is at the heart of this journey. Cloud-driven data and AI innovation provides India as a global technology engine, a huge canvas for creating jobs and driving innovation in its own country. It offers the opportunity to transform public infrastructure and build billions of public platforms that solve key issues such as access to universal health care, education, agriculture and more. Initiatives such as India Stack and India Stack have laid the foundation for driving major technological changes in India. What we need is the coordinated efforts and commitment of the industry and government to continue the momentum of this technology and make it available to all.

Talent Human resources are the most important asset in India’s cloud-powered data and AI journey. Digital skills play a fundamental role in preparing Indian talent for the future of technology. There is still a long way to go. Both the public and private sectors need to work together to build a strong ecosystem of skills that will allow everyone in the country to participate in the digital economy. It needs to start with our schools and educators and implement a comprehensive effort to improve the skills and skills of the country’s future workforce in next-generation technology, including job seekers and vulnerable people. ..

Trust India is at the inflection point of the digital journey. The foundations we are currently building to build an ethical and trust-based technology ecosystem will play a key role in the adoption and acceleration of data and AI. Trust needs to be at the heart of how we build technology, deploy it, and collect and manage the data that drives technology innovation. User security and privacy must be uncompromising. All of us are responsible for building an ethical and responsible technology ecosystem that drives sustainable innovation in India.

Technology can revolutionize almost every part of the economy, and it’s up to us how to shape this potential. Technology enables inclusion-providing the same opportunity and platform for all Indians. To achieve this, governments, businesses and civil society must work together to bring the power of technology to everyone. What we call “goal-oriented digital”. Using technology to drive large-scale social impact defines the next chapter in technology empowerment for a billion people. This is when we achieve our mission to enable all individuals and organizations in India to achieve more.

(The author is the president of Microsoft India)

