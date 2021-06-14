Microsoft Bethesda Starfield, Ubisoft Avatar Games





Bethesda’s Todd Howard introduces Starfield at the 2018 E3 Trade Show.

Christian Petersen | Getty Images

The video game industry’s annual trade show was virtualized this year, providing publishers with a new format for showing off their next title.

The E3 Game Expo will start on Saturday and continue until Tuesday, when Nintendo will unveil a new release. Microsoft, Ubisoft and Square Enix were one of the leading publishers to give presentations over the weekend.

E3 has lost momentum in recent years, Sony withdrew from the event for the first time in 2019, and longtime host Geoff Keighley skipped the event in 2020 for the first time in 25 years.

Still, E3 is often used as a platform for major video game companies to promote the hype of the new blockbuster. And there were some highlights at this year’s event.

Microsoft makes fun of Starfield

Arguably the biggest announcement of the weekend was Starfield, Microsoft’s upcoming science fiction epic by Bethesda.

Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of the iconic publisher, for $ 7.5 billion in an industry-shaking deal announced last year. One of the main outcomes analysts expected from the acquisition was the Xbox monopoly on some Bethesda titles.

Microsoft announced at a joint press conference with Bethesda on Sunday that Starfield will only be available on the Xbox Series X and S consoles and PCs on November 11, 2022, without delaying the Big Gun announcement.

Microsoft has long been seen as lagging behind Sony when it comes to exclusive games that run on only one system. AAA franchises such as The Last of Us and God of War are key to the success of Sony’s PlayStation 4, and the company is following a similar strategy on the PS5.

Here are some other highlights of Microsoft’s E3 showcase:

For the first time, I saw Halo Infinite’s latest online multiplayer in the Halo series. Microsoft also announced that the game will be released during the 2021 holiday season. Last year it was postponed due to graphics criticism. Forza Horizon 5 Racing Tile official trailer and November 9 release date Announced. Microsoft Announced. The new multiplayer shooting game Redfall by the developers of Dishonored and Prey has announced a release period in the summer of 2021. Several popular titles, including Hades and Atm, will be featured on Microsoft’s Netflix-style gaming subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass. Starfield will be available for play on the Game Pass from the release date. Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is an expansion pack of the game inspired by the original Pirates of the Caribbean, featuring Captain Jack, the beloved hero of the movie series. Sparrow thanks to a partnership with Disney. The enhanced version will be delivered as a free update on June 22nd. A new zombie survival co-shooter from the makers of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12th this year. Age of Empires IV, Real’s Fourth Entry-Time Strategy Game Franchise, Introduced October 28th. Ubisoft Announces Avatar Game

Ubisoft made some big announcements at the E3 show on Saturday. The French publisher took a closer look at the story of Far Cry 6, the sixth major article in the Far Cry series, which is popular with fans. The game features Giancarlo Esposito, famous for Breaking Bad, and will be released on October 7th.

But a big surprise from Ubisoft’s showcase was a game based on James Cameron’s 2009 science fiction movie Avatar. It is called “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” and features colorful creatures and environments from Avatar’s universe.

Ubisoft also unveiled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction, the latest addition to the Rainbow Six tactical shooter series. The game was originally planned to be called Rainbow Six: Qualantine, but was changed by Ubisoft due to a controversy within the coronavirus pandemic. Extract will debut on September 16th.

Another big announcement was a new mashup of Nintendo’s Mario and Ubisoft’s Raving Rabbids, called Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. It’s a sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and will be available on Nintendo Switch next year.

Elden Ring and other big announcements

Geoff Keighley may have broke up with E3, but the video game broadcast isn’t over yet.

The presenter hosted a new digital-only summer game fest last week, ending with a public trailer for Elden Ring, the long-awaited role-playing title created in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin.

The Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022. The publisher of the game will be Namco Bandai.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Square Enix announced a new game based on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, another game based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is a single-player title.

