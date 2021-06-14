No more laptops at this price-Technology News, Firstpost





Aniluda Rajidi June 14, 2021

I don’t know how ASUS manages it, but it somehow raises itself with each new launch. The company’s Tuf Dash F15 has its impressive specs, performance, and most other laps. It was only a few months ago that the top surprised me at the seemingly overpriced price.

With the recently launched Zephyrus G15, ASUS goes back in history. That is, look at the table below.

Model Zephyrus G15 Dash F15 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HS Intel Core i7-11370H RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU RTX 3060 (80 + 20) RTX 3070 (80 + 5) SSD 1 TB 1 TB Display resolution 2560×164 @ 04160 Hz Hz Price Rs 1,37,990 Rs 1,39,999

Compared to the impressive F15, the G15 is cheaper and comes with a better display. The more powerful GPU is the 3060, but it can handle more power and more powerful CPUs. If you need to make a decision now, you don’t have to buy the G15 and look back.

Better than the previous best.

the end.

Are you still here?

Maybe you don’t believe me and you think there are some pitfalls. Or maybe you’re just a fan of Intel. Let me prove that you are wrong.

Display: The G15 has a 15.6-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The F15s display has a halved resolution and a much higher refresh rate. 240 Hz is important for hardcore gamers who play with an unstable balance at the edge of the seat. For others, that’s not the case.

In terms of color gamut, the G15 covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum and 96% of the DCI-P3 (this is the same as found on Apple’s MacBook). The F15 can only manage 92% of the sRGB, which is also very good, but relatively unimportant compared to the G15.

The white balance was a little off the box right out of the box (about 7,200K compared to the expected 6500K), but fine-tuning couldn’t fix it. The color accuracy was perfect, and my colorimeter had a maximum E of 0.74 and an average E of 0.15. E quantifies the difference between the colors rendered on the screen and the values ​​expected on an ideal display. Smaller values ​​are better, values ​​less than 1 mean that the color change is so small that it is not visible to the human eye.

So this display is almost perfect.

The brightness of the display was about 336 knits and we measured an impressive contrast ratio of 1040: 1.

Performance: The G15 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 9 5900HS rings around the F15 4-core, 8-thread i7-11370H for advanced multithreaded workloads such as 3D rendering, comparable to the i7s IPC in a single. -Threaded task. The additional core is also useful if you have a lot of livestreaming or multitasking. Again, it’s not that the 11370H is bad, it’s just that the 5900HS is much better.

For games, the performance differences between the two machines are comparable, with the G15 leading slightly in some games. For example, in Division 2, G15 manages 77 fps and F15 manages 70. In Horizon Zero Dawn, the G15 sends 71 ​​fps to the F15s 65.

The F15’s RTX 3070 is more powerful on paper than the G15’s 3060. The 3060 offers 3,880 CUDA cores, 30 RT cores, and 120 Tensor cores only to the 3070 5,120 CUDA cores, 40 RT cores, and 160 tensor cores. In addition, the 3060 has only 6 GB of VRAM compared to the 3070’s 8 GB, while the F15’s 3070 is still slow.

The excellent thermal properties of the Zephyrus G15 allow GPUs to run faster. This impressive cooling is due to the liquid metal thermal interface and the redesigned heat pipe and fan system, which is faster and quieter than previous Asus designs.

By the way, I was used to howling when gaming laptop fans climbed to catch up with my game. On the G15, you can hear bass hum better than howling. It’s more fun and you don’t have to yell to hear your voice.

The G15 is powered by a 200 W power brick, but in the case of a pinch, it can consume up to 100 W of power via USB-C. You can also quickly charge the battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

With an office-type workload of just under 6 hours, the battery life was very good.

Design: The G15 looks and feels good. The lid is particularly interesting, but in a way disappointing. It’s a plain white lid, * checking notes *, and has 8,279 perforations that are perfectly spaced in an incredibly compact surface area.

Why are there so many accurately spaced dots? I’m not sure, but it’s definitely cool and that’s the point.

In addition, Asus placed a prism film under those dots. It glows iridescent in bright direct sunlight. It’s okay. The film needs to catch the light at the right angle, so even the person sitting behind the lid rarely notices the light. On the G14, there’s an LED panel underneath these holes, which I think is pretty cool.

Keyboard and Trackpad: Taking a page from an Apples book, Asus has adopted a large glass trackpad. The keyboard is fine, but in contrast it’s a bit disappointing. The keys are properly spaced and indexed easily, but lacks feedback when compared to some of the best laptop keyboards I’ve used. However, the backlight is the worst part.

The white backlight under the white key works only if the backlight is very bright and uniform. In G15, it’s neither. Depending on the angle, it is impossible to read the key.

The ports are plentiful and cover the range from USB-A to USB-C with DP 1.4 and PD 3.0, RJ45 Ethernet jack, microSD card reader (why there is no SD card slot?), And HDMI.

Audio: The speakers are great. The MacBook Pro is certainly not great, but it’s still great. Asus claims that the laptop has two tweeters and four woofers with six drivers, which makes the volume level very high. Given the half-decent bass, the music sounds pretty good, and for games, stereo separation and precision are sufficient for competitive shooters.

Verdict: Asus did it again

As I said at the beginning, and in my F15 review, buy the nifty one right now. So far, it’s so cohesive with great displays, great speakers, and great performance. Only Apple’s MacBook offered the package. Except for the keyboard backlight, there are no design issues.

Compared to elaborately crafted devices such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the design isn’t yet sophisticated, but the MacBook doesn’t have an RTX GPU, 165 Hz display, or liquid metal cooled.

If you’re looking for a stylish, gaming and productive flagship product, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is for you.

