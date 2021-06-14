Motorola Moto G100 Review: Midrange 5G Phone Review with a Longing for the Desktop





Motorola’s Moto G handset occupies a large area of ​​the low end of the smartphone market, but the Moto G100 is a step forward. With a Snapdragon 870 5GSoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 449.99 (VAT included) price tag, this is definitely a midrange handset. The Moto G100 also comes with a dock that allows you to hold your phone in portrait or landscape mode, with desktop display possibilities, including use for video calls, and a USB-C-to-HDMI cable.

The Moto G100 is available in some Latin American and European markets (499.99), but has not yet been released in the United States.

Moto G100: A 6.7-inch midrange handset with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 5G SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable via a MicroSD card using a SIM slot). Note the dual front camera cutout on the screen.

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

Motorola has given the Moto G100 an eye-catching color scheme. In my iridescent ocean review unit, the color-reflecting back varies between blue and purple. A more subdued rainbow-colored sky finish is also possible.

(Rainbow sea) 4 cameras on the back: 64MP wide-angle. 16MP super wide angle. 2MP depth; time of flight (ToF).

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

The four rear cameras are housed in a slightly raised square diamond on the left, and the three lenses are surrounded by a turquoise frame. I slipped off the sofa arm during the test, but my back is less slippery than the others.

This is a large handset with a 6.7-inch screen housed inside a large bezel. The size is 168.38 mm in length, 73.97 mm in width, 9.69 mm in thickness, 207 g in weight, and the screen occupancy is 84.2%, which is an appropriate size.

The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button on the far right and also houses a fairly quiet rocker. On the far left is a button to call the Google Assistant, and next to the USB-C charging port on the bottom is a 3.5mm headset jack. If you’re looking for protection from water and dust, you can’t find it here. The Motorola website states that the G100 has a “water repellent design”, but there is no official IP rating.

Top ZDNET Review

The bundled dock and HDMI cable are offered as part of Motorola’s new Ready Forsystem, which sends the handset screen to a monitor and uses Bluetooth to connect external devices such as keyboards, mice, and game controllers. The focus is on connecting. You can also use the handset screen as a touchpad to control apps running on an external monitor. Motorola suggests that you can use your handset for mainstream productivity tasks, but more realistic use cases include video calling, screen sharing, media catchup, etc. instead of full-fledged application-based work. there is.

The Moto G100 comes with a Ready For dock and software that allows you to use your handset in desktop mode in combination with an external monitor.

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

The dock is not very advanced, but it has important uses. When you dock your Moto G100, you can easily view incoming messages, rolling content, and even social feeds. The dock itself is plastic, but it feels sturdy.

The 6.7-inch IPS screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels (409ppi). It is sharp and bright, and is ideal for watching videos. The only drawback is the two punch holes that house the front camera in the upper right corner. The perimeter of both lenses is large and very distracting.

The phone can accommodate two SIMs, or one SIM and one MicroSD card. There is 128GB of internal storage, 18GB of which is used out of the box and 110GB is free. The chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 5G with 8GB of RAM. UnderGeekbench 5 The platform scores 969 (single core) and 2889 (multi-core), which is the average score for midrange courses in terms of CPU performance.

In the AndroidWork 3.0 PCMark battery life test, a 5,000mAh hour battery was maintained for 12 hours and 28 minutes. And when I asked the phone to stream YouTube video for three hours in a row, it dropped by 24% from 100% charge and had a battery life of about 12.5 hours.

These tests were done using a handset that dynamically adjusts the screen refresh rate. Forcing it to stay at 90Hz will shorten battery life. You can use it all day, but if you run heavy-duty apps such as games on a daily basis, you may need a battery boost during the day.

The Moto G100 has two front cameras, 16MP f / 2.2 wide-angle and 8MP f / 2.4 ultra-wide-angle (118). To switch between the two, simply tap the on-screen icon below the screen viewfinder. Ultra-wide-angle lenses certainly display more subjects. There are two lens notches on the screen.

The four rear cameras are: 64MP f / 1.7 Wide angle. 16MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide Angle (117); 2MP f / 2.4 Depth Sensor. And a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The test shots were bright and well within the point-and-shoot tolerance. There’s nothing spectacular here, but the photo is a complete pass.

Motorola does not deploy bloatware on their mobile devices, and most of the additional features are limited to specific tweaks accessed via a single Moto app. This allows you to set gesture controls, customize game settings, set wallpapers, and more. You can mess with what’s provided, but if you’re just interested in using the handset out of the box and out of the box, the Moto app is easily ignored.

Conclusion

The Moto G100 is Motorola’s affordable mid-range handset at the top of the G-series. Supports 5G, has a large screen that is easy on the eyes, two front cameras make selfies more flexible than usual, and can be used in general without bloat wear like a normal Moto phone Both the bundled Ready For dock and the HDMI cable should help.

The main problem with the Moto G100 is the competition, not the handset itself. The medium market is crowded and there are many options. None of the dock and desktop mode features are bundled, but some have the little bit of a compelling feature you’re looking for.

