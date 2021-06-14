Android 12 Beta 2 rolls out with new features such as privacy dashboard and toast notifications-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff June 14, 2021

At I / O 2021 last month, Google announced an Android 12 update with a new theme-based design feature called “Material You.”

Google has now released Android 12 Beta 2 for Pixel users with new privacy features such as privacy dashboards and toast notifications. Ever.Pixel users (Pixel 3 and later) can now access Android 12 Beta 2 and register their devices on the Android Beta site.

The beta version of Android 12 is the most downloaded / installed beta version to date. By the way, Beta 2 is available today: https://t.co/VR8CtXKWkZ

Dave Berk (@davey_burke) June 9, 2021

Features of Android 12 Beta 2

In addition to the design features available in the first beta, Android 12 Beta 2 comes with a new privacy dashboard. You’ll see an app that gives you access to your microphone, camera, and location. For Android, “Users can also request details from the app about why the app accessed sensitive data, and developers can provide this information in their activities by handling the new system intent ACTION_VIEW_PERMISSION_USAGE_FOR_PERIOD.”

In the new beta, the status bar will also show microphone and camera indicators. The user[クイック設定]You can go to and choose to disable the microphone and camera. Android 12 Beta 2 also receives a “toast notification” that appears at the bottom of the screen each time the app reads from the clipboard. Simply put, this notification appears when a user copies data from one app to the clipboard.

In addition to this, users also have access to the status bar, quick settings, and settings “Internet Panel” feature to easily switch between Internet providers and troubleshoot network connectivity issues.

Android 12 Beta: How to install

The public beta version of Android 12 is now available for download for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, and Pixel 5. In particular, you need to register your device on the Android 12 Beta website before downloading.

After registering your device, simply follow the simple path below.[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システム アップデート]>[アップデートの確認]Click. Please wait for a while as the update will take some time.

Android 12 Beta: How to opt out of beta updates

To opt out, go to the Android Beta website and find it at the bottom of your device name.[オプトアウト]You need to select an option. next,[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システム アップデート]>[アップデートの確認]Go to. Install the update and you’re done. Please note that you will need to back up your data as the new update will reset your phone to factory default.

Android 12 “Material You” design change

According to Google, Android 12’s design is based on the “Material You” ideology, allowing users to customize the UI to their liking. The new UI has a new “color extraction” feature that creates a custom palette based on the selected wallpaper. In addition, apply that color to notification shades, lock screens, volume controls, new widgets and more.

You will see a new lock screen that supports dynamic lighting. If there is no notification, the lock screen clock will also increase. The “Quick Settings” in the notification bar now also includes Google Pay and Home Controls.

Also, you can now call the Google Assistant by pressing and holding the power button.

