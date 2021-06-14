How the Canadian Economy Benefits from the Battle of America and China





When Jerome Powell, the world’s most powerful central banker, met with the media this Wednesday, no one thinks he says the soaring inflation we see forced him to raise rates. Wasn’t.

Most economists are still stimulating by the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), despite data released last week showing that year-over-year inflation has risen to levels for the first time in 13 years. I don’t expect to be ready to finish the plan.

While some fear that Canada’s US buy-American strategy will exclude Canada from the hot US economic revival, last week’s series of developments continues to meet the needs of its larger neighbors. It shows evidence that it can continue to be profitable.

Still, the United States is focusing on the fight against China for future industrial and technological hegemony, so if Canada wants to get the most out of its upcoming technology renaissance, Canada has to play the game when it comes to industrial policy. Some experts say they have to.

Unusual stimulation

A stronger kind of economic stimulus gives North America’s long-term economic outlook after a new bill aimed at countering China’s technological rise that passed Washington’s normally split Senate last week May be set to brighten.

With the support of both the Democratic and Republican Senates, the smooth passage of innovation and competition law has not yet passed through the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, but as the central bank does, the economy at low interest rates. It’s a big step beyond trying to hype .. Instead, the new focus is on innovation and productivity, which are the driving forces of the basic twins of economic growth.

Government investment in China’s sophisticated economy has begun to challenge the United States in many ways, including technology, and the United States is about to fight back. (Jason Lee / Reuters)

In essence, they want to beat Beijing in their games. With hundreds of billions of dollars in government funding to invest in key industries and technologies, the United States lags behind China’s recent technological leap. I try not to.

“This is a bill to keep the United States at the forefront of technology in the competition with China, which the United States considers an enemy,” said James Meadowcroft, a longtime supporter of industrial policy in Canada. Meadowcroft, a professor of public policy management at Carleton University, is truly the lead author of a report on the transition accelerator in the private sector.

As for Canada, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said last week that adaptation to the rigors of a pandemic is already creating business innovation by directing efforts towards Canada’s digital economy. Stated.

“It’s quite possible that productivity growth, the main driver of potential, will exceed expectations, giving the economy room for growth before inflation becomes a concern,” he said in a hypothetical West Canada financial adviser. Speaking at the rally.

Lane said there are increasing signs that post-pandemic innovation is starting to sprout on its own in response to market forces, but it’s no longer enough for the Biden administration, and the US Senate doesn’t seem to. ..

“No longer dirty words”

As CBC Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta reported, if innovation and competition law were enacted, Canada would not only use government funds to promote investment, but also reduce its use to its allies. The demands could impose serious political and economic demands on Canada. Chinese technology.

Professor James Meadowcroft of Carleton University, who wrote a recent report on the transition accelerator in the private sector, said Canada must follow US leadership and develop a coordinated industrial strategy. (Carleton College)

This requires rigorous decisions by the Government of Canada.

But on Friday’s phone call, Meadowcroft said one decision was clear: If Canada wants to sit at the table of big kids where economic decisions are made, the country needs to develop its own industrial policy. ..

He said that important industrial policies in Canada’s history for building railroads and developing oil sands across Canada were no longer endorsed in the days of Thatcher and Reagan. It’s back in fashion, not as a word, but as a tool, especially to combat climate change.

In fact, even in the United States, where many industries continued to be supported under the guise of military spending, it never disappeared.

Where did your work go?

In Canada, the government has already targeted government special needs projects, such as a $ 1.3 billion investment in a hydrogen plant last week. However, Meadowcroft said Canada needs to follow the leadership of the United States and develop a broader collaborative strategy.

One of the examples he gave is the electric vehicle industry, where Canada has already gained a foothold, and with minerals, battery technology, and automotive manufacturing traditions, you don’t have to worry about large amounts of low-carbon electricity. Foreign player.

“But all of this requires strategic intervention by the government to build an industrial base,” said Meadowcroft. Otherwise, we would lose the opportunity and wake up 15 years later and say, “What happened to those car jobs?”

