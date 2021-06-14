The Xiaomi HyperCharge 200W has one drawback at the expense of your phone’s battery life!





Urian B., Tech Times June 14, 2021, 01:06 AM

(Photo: Screenshot of Mi website) The Xiaomi HyperCharge 200W has one drawback at the expense of mobile phone battery life.

The Xiaomi HyperCharge 200W is one of today’s most interesting charging technologies. However, there is one major drawback that this charger affects the device being charged. The question is whether it is fair to sacrifice speed to extend life.

Xiaomi fast charging technology

At some point last month, Xiaomi was once again in control of the entire smartphone market when it became possible to charge phones at very high speeds. Xiaomi’s all-new HyperCharge technology was able to fully charge a 4,000 mAh mobile phone in just about eight minutes by boosting power up to 200W.

According to SlashGear, of course, Xiaomi continues to promote safety mechanisms to prevent smartphone explosions, but remains largely silent on one major side effect of technology. Fortunately, Xiaomi still has side effects, and at least for now, quick chargers slowly reduce the battery life of your smartphone by as much as 20% in just two years.

Xiaomi Hyper Charge 200W

Although the battery remains an essential component of smartphones, it has still been considered the least reliable component of smartphones due to its volatile composition. In addition to the technically dangerous chemicals required for a battery to function, a battery will deteriorate over time, depending on how it is used and how it is charged.

The latter is considered to be particularly important in this particular case. Batteries generally deteriorate much faster when they receive high wattage. Xiaomi explained to Weibo that its 200W HyperCharge technology could allow the battery to reach just over 80% of the smartphone’s original capacity after only 800 charges.

Fast charging within Chinese regulatory standards

If your smartphone is charged once a day, this is just under two years, but three years isn’t enough. A whopping 4,000 mAh battery can have a considerable capacity of 3,200 mAh after about two years of use.

Xiaomi explains that it is still working within the Chinese regulatory standards that the battery should not drop below 60% after the completion of 400 cycles. In that particular situation, the company’s numbers are very impressive, but no one expects the smartphone battery to halve in just one year.

Xiaomi Hyper Charge Sacrifice

This is actually a pretty big sacrifice, given that people have been using mobile phones for longer these days. Of course, Xiaomi isn’t the only one making this kind of sacrifice, it’s like the expected side effects for all certain fast-charging technologies.

However, the Xiaomi 200W HyperCharge significantly reduces battery life. Unfortunately, these keep users compromising on the state of battery technology today. Ultimately, the user may have to choose between charging the phone in the usual way and holding it longer, or using HyperCharge to slowly sacrifice the phone’s battery.

