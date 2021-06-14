All announced at Ubisoft E3 2021: Rainbow Six Extraction, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6 and more





Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation was primarily about building on top of an established franchise. The Rainbow Six series lets players play against AI aliens in Rainbow Six Extraction. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes gamers into the world of James Cameron cinema. Far Cry 6, led by Giancarlo Esposito, puts you in the shoes of three villains as part of a story-driven DLC. Aiden Pearce and Wrench are coming soon to Watch Dogs: Legion. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is heading to Paris, but even better, Valhalla has a year’s worth of additional content. The amazing Mario + Rabbids series is back on Nintendo Switch for the first time in five years. And at Riders Republic there is an outdoor sports action. On your PC, all Ubisoft games are available with the subscription service Ubisoft +. The biggest announcements from Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021 are:

Release Date: September 16, 2021 Platform: Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X

Building on the legacy of PvP Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft Montreal is now incorporating the Co-op shooter experience into PvE space. In Rainbow Six Extraction, you can team up with up to two friends to fight the mysterious alien creature Archans. If you’ve played Rainbow Six Siege in the past, you can choose from 18 Rainbow Six operators, each with unique gear, weapons, and abilities. Rainbow Six Extraction offers full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression.

Avatar: Pandora Frontier

Release Date: 2022 Platform: Amazon Luna, PC, PS5, Stadia, Xbox Series S / X

The world of James Cameron’s Avatar is also the setting for a new first-person action-adventure by Division 2 maker Massive Entertainment. In the next open-world Star Wars game, Pandora will be brought to life with the division’s Snowdrop engine. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll play as the blue alien Na’vi in ​​an independent story in an invisible place on Earth to confront human forces. This means that the game has nothing to do with the sequel to the Avatar movie, which is scheduled for its first movie in December 2022.

Far Cry 6

Release Date: October 7, 2021 Platform: Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X

Ubisoft Forward sees a new encounter between Giancarlo Esposito’s dictator Antn Castillo and Far Cry 6’s protagonist Dani Rojas. Ubisoft Toronto has also announced the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Seven types of Blood Dragon items, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and Far Cry 6, as three villains (Verse Montenegro, Pagan Min, Joseph Seed) extend the back story.

Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline

Release Date: July 6, 2021 Platform: Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X

The first story expansion, Bloodline, set before the main campaign event, brings back the Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce and the Watch Dogs 2 deuteragonist wrench. Aiden, who reunited with his nephew Jackson, who had been estranged after a regular repair job in London after the latter fled with valuable skills, is under attack from all directions. To play the pedigree, you need a Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass that allows you to add Aiden and a wrench to your DedSec outfit.

Riders Republic

Release Date: September 2, 2021 Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X

Set in a US national park from Yosemite Valley to Mammoth Mountain, this Ubisoft Annecy game is all about outdoor sports biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuits and rocket wingsuits. You can choose to play yourself in the middle of your career and proceed with five different progresses. Or join your friends for free roaming, or take part in a variety of multiplayer competitions, including battle mode, 6v6 trick battles, 12-player free for all, or just the next-generation 50-player multisport race. I will.

Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala

Valhalla continues. At E3 2021, Ubisoft announced the content for the second year of the Viking game, keeping Assassin’s Creed fans busy until the next mainline entry (late 2022). It provides players with a non-violent experience in Valhalla, learning the history of different characters and allowing them to play on behalf of different characters. Prior to that, a second paid DLC, the siege of Paris, is scheduled for late summer 2021.

Mario + Rabbits Sparks of Hope

Release Date: 2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch

The Mario + Rabbids Kingdom battle was an unexpected joy. Ubisoft and Nintendo are currently building a new cosmic adventure that combines turn-based tactics with real-time action to create new combat styles. In terms of name, it refers to dozens of sparks that must be rescued during an interstellar trip. Then you can use the unique power of each spark as a special ability in combat. As before, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope includes regular and Rabbids versions of the popular Nintendo characters.

