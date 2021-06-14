Collaboration focusing on targeted spraying technology





Bringing new technologies to market often means clearing a number of major hurdles, from deciding how to sell new tools to how innovation works. New collaborations between several major agricultural players are working to bring targeted spray technology to the market.

Recently, Agco announced that it will work with BASF Digital Farming, Bosch and Raven Industries to work on the concept. Matt Rushing, vice president of crop care at Agco, talked about collaborating with Farm Progress and what that means for farmers.

The advantage of working with these various partners is that they accelerate learning, says Rushing. He outlined some of the strengths of each player.

Bosch has developed sensing and lighting technology for the spray boom. BASF and its Xarvio group (partnered with Bosch in 2020) have developed a real-time, discipline-specific agricultural decision-making engine. This system identifies weeds and diseases on the go. And the Raven Applied Technology team provides precision spray control for pulse width modulation.

The idea of ​​spraying only weeds, not crops, is the focus of other startups and has a competitive commercial use for use during the summer fallow of 2022. Agco will work with partners in 2021 to proof-of-concept this technology. Does it work as advertised in the field? What other issues need to be resolved before the Golden Hour is ready?

Rushing says he expects a set of defined criteria to be reviewed based on customer benefits.Look closely at the customer [return on investment] Take advantage of Agco’s ROI and its criteria to decide whether to do it or not, how well it deploys. [the technology] And when you deploy it well.

Working in europe

Field testing is underway in Europe, where Bosch and Xarvio are based. Collaborators are moving towards the center of the market, assessing the control, application, and use of targeted spraying. In other words, it kills green weeds and grows crops.

North American Plan: Europe is the starting point for targeted spray testing by AGCO, Bosch, Xarvio and Raven, both companies plan to continue testing in North America in 2022.

Rushing says it has a fair amount of technology and connectivity, which is also supercritical. It is very important to make sure that all of this works together. While we are definitely seeing opportunities to reduce the use of chemicals, we have also seen some opportunities to improve productivity.

He said the system could run at night, increasing the amount of time farmers could apply crop protection products. In addition, the system can reduce the number of paths that must be passed through the field. Both innovations can increase productivity.

The combination of reducing the use of crop protection products and increasing productivity affects ROI calculations. Reducing the use of chemicals may not be enough to justify the cost of the system. Lashing said Europe is at the forefront of the use of crop protection products and is drawing attention to a comprehensive control system with targeted application.

The European work test machine is a fentrogator atomizer, but we plan to extend the test to North America in 2022.

One of the things that is currently driving us is several government initiatives in the EU, which are conducting farm-to-branch surveys, Lashing said.This gives priority to getting started [testing] In that area.

He added that the system will be tested in other markets for verification for deployment in other regions.

The collaboration is progressing at a steady pace, and Rushing said that in 2022 information could be shared at Agritechnica, a large farm trade fair in Europe.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos