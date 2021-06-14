Top Story: WWDC Summary for iOS 15, macOS Monterey, etc.





After a big week at Apple, all of Apple’s new software announcements had a lot to dig into. As always, WWDC introduced Apple’s next-generation operating system version on all major platforms and made many developer-focused announcements, but this year’s agenda includes hardware announcements. There was not.

In addition to this week’s preview of all upcoming software changes, Apple Music has officially launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio. These offer options for improved audio quality and a more immersive music experience. Read below for more information on WWDC and Apple Music changes.

All Apple announced at the WWDC 2021 keynote in 9 minutes

WWDC 2021 began this week with Apple’s keynote, which announced major updates to software platforms such as iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Made all of Apple’s notable announcements in a 9-minute video for easy viewing.

There were rumors that a new MacBook Pro could be announced at WWDC, but there was no announcement of new hardware at the keynote. Apple has listed the “M1X MacBook Pro” as a tag for YouTube’s keynote video, but acknowledges rumors of the next-generation Apple silicon chip expected at least later this year. iOS 15 Hands-on: Apple’s New Operating System See how the system update works

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are major new software updates for iPhone and iPad. Now that the first beta for developers is available, we’ve put together a hands-on video that takes a closer look at the major new features.

There are major updates to FaceTime and messages with many features to check out, including a new SharePlay feature for listening to music and watching videos with friends, and a new focus mode for reducing digital distractions. Apple announces macOS Monterey with universal controls, quick notes, shortcut apps and more

macOS Monterey has many of the same FaceTime improvements introduced in iOS 15, but it also has some other important new features such as universal controls, shortcut apps, and quick notes.

Following the initial announcement, we learned more about macOS Monterey, including the new AirPlay to Mac feature introduced in macOS Monterey, which allows the new Mac to use another Mac as an external display. MacOS Monterey features not available on Intel-based Macs

macOS Monterey has many great new features, but some of them aren’t available on Intel-based Macs, according to Apple.

On the macOS Monterey Features page, Apple has featured an M1 chip for some features, including all MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models released after November 2020. He says he needs a Mac. Not available on Intel-based Macs. Apple announces watchOS 8: What’s New

watchOS 8 adds many new features to your Apple Watch, including enhanced health tracking, a new Mindfulness App, and new tools to reduce distractions such as over-notification.

Just a quick touch, tvOS 15 has also been announced, allowing you to sign in to the Apple TV app on your iPhone using Face ID or Touch ID. There are also some new HomeKit and HomePod mini features for tvOS. Apple Music Supports Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio

Apple Music’s new Spatial Audio feature was released this week. Apple executive Eddy Cue considers this feature to be the same “game changer” as when he first saw an HD TV, in terms of significant quality improvements.

For other Apple services, Apple Podcasts subscription start dates have been announced, and iCloud paid storage plans have been rebranded as iCloud + to include privacy features such as iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email. .. MacRumors Newsletter

