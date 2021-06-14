Google collaborates with UK regulators to embark on a major ad tracking revolution





The UK competition regulator, the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), has announced that it will work with Google to review the targeting of online ads. This happened because Google is phasing out the use of third-party cookies to track and target users in advertising and instead using a new set of technologies called privacy sandboxes.

In its announcement, Google said it was the first time regulators and tech companies were working on these new technologies. In addition to the CMA, the UK Data Protection Regulator (Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)) is involved. CMA plays a leading role in working with the most powerful tech companies to shape their behavior and determine how to protect competition for the benefit of consumers, CMA CEO said. Andrea Coscelli said in a statement.

The collaboration came in response to January’s CMA announcement to formally investigate Google’s proposal to use AI to group users into anonymized groups and target them with ads (about the proposal). Click here for more information). Google’s new approach is intended as a more privacy-oriented alternative to tracking cookies. The company plans to phase out the Chrome browser by the end of next year.

However, there are concerns that Google’s privacy sandbox could adversely affect competition and put even more power into the hands of search giants. There is also concern about whether the proposal will comply with Europe’s strict GDPR data protection regulations. Meanwhile, the plan is also facing antitrust surveillance in the United States.

Google has made a series of promises to UK regulators on how to develop and implement the changes. The company states that it will transparently develop plans in a way that does not give it an unfair advantage or discriminate against its competitors. We also promise not to combine Chrome browsing history or Google Analytics user data with advertising products.

Meanwhile, the CMA states that these commitments address concerns, but have begun public consultations to help decide whether to accept them. If accepted, the promises will be legally binding. become.

