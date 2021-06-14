Most technology products and services built outside of IT by 2024





By 2024, Gartner predicts that the majority (80%) of technology products and services will be built by professionals working outside of IT.

Pandemics are the key to developing new products and services other than traditional IT.

According to Gartner, this trend is being driven by a new category of buyers other than traditional technology organizations that have a larger share of the overall IT products and services market.

Today, total business-led IT spending averages up to 36% of the total formal IT budget, with technology intrusion into all business areas and non-IT department products among consumers. And services are in demand. For provision from traditional providers.

This was exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, which only increased the amount and variety of use cases required for the technology to be realized.

Gartner expects to generate $ 30 billion in revenue in 2023 from products and services that did not exist before the pandemic.

In addition, Gartner analysts believe that the rapid expansion of cloud services, digital business initiatives, and remote services has opened the door to new possibilities for integration and optimization.

Digital business has been treated as a team sport by the CEO and is no longer the only area of ​​the IT department, said Rajesh Kandaswamy, Gartner’s prominent vice president of research.

Digital data growth, low-code development tools, and artificial intelligence (AI) -assisted development are one of many factors that enable democratization of technology development beyond IT professionals.

Intensifying competition with non-technology providers

Gartner also predicts that by 2024, more than one-third of technology providers will compete with non-technology providers.

COVID-19 also reduced the barriers for non-IT people to create technology-based solutions by providing an entry point for everyone who can meet the needs posed by the pandemic.

These participants include non-technology professionals and business technologists, citizen developers, data scientists, and software-generating AI systems within the enterprise.

Technology providers are increasingly entering markets related to or competing with non-technology providers, including innovative companies in financial services and retail.

The latter is creating IT-driven solutions more often and more ambitious as more companies continue to work on digital transformation.

Kandaswamy goes on to say: The availability of business technologists provides new sources of innovation and the ability to get the job done.

“Therefore, technology and service providers need to extend their idea sourcing and technology development to new communities, whether based on citizen development, their customer community, or other sources.

